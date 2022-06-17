Oddsmakers Low on Hawks, Trae Young Chances in 2023

Skip to main content
Vegas Ranks Hawks 18th Most Likely to Win 2023 NBA Finals

The Hawks have to prove the experts wrong.

The Atlanta Hawks failed to follow up on their miraculous 2021 NBA Playoffs run this past season. They won fewer games than oddsmakers projected and barely squeaked into the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

After an unceremonious first round exit, the oddsmakers are bearish on the Hawks chances in the 2022-23 season. According to FanDuel, the Hawks are given +8500 odds of winning next year's NBA Finals. That is 18th in the league and 8th in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young's odds of winning the regular season MVP award aren't much better. Currently, they give Young +4100 odds of winning the prestigious award. Those are the 12th-best odds of any player. Some of the several players ahead of Young include Ja Morant, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James. 

While it is hard to argue on behalf of the Hawks given their inconsistent season, Young's MVP odds seem low. The 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists this season. The prodigy point guard will only improve in the foreseeable future.

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins center Clint Capela (15) and guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Trae Young (11) react after the Hawks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks roster will likely look a lot different next season.

One major reason not to get too worked up over the Hawks low odds of winning the 2023 NBA Finals is the roster shakeup that will likely occur this off-season. Yesterday, team president Travis Schlenk tried to throw cold water on the red-hot trade rumors. But given all of the other reporting from around the league, the Hawks are expected to be one of the more active teams this summer.

The 2022 NBA Draft is next Thursday. Free agency starts at the beginning of July. It is sure to be another exciting summer in Atlanta. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis. 

