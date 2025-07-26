Atlanta Hawks 2025 Community Court Tour Inspires More Than 1,500 Across Atlanta
Over the course of seven weeks, the Atlanta Hawks surprised more than 1,500 youth with pop-up basketball clinics and fitness activities throughout Metro Atlanta as part of the 2025 Community Court Tour.
The summer-long initiative visited 17 locations across Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, engaging participants ages five to 18, through basketball instruction that promoted fitness and youth development at local parks and recreation centers. Since its inception, the Community Court Tour has positively impacted more than 7,500 children across the region, steadily expanding its reach each year.
“Now in its fifth consecutive year, our Community Court Tour exemplifies our commitment to inspiring Atlanta’s youth both on and off the basketball court,” said Jon Babul, Vice President of Basketball Programs for the Hawks. “By delivering high-quality programming directly into neighborhoods across the city, we are empowering young people to build confidence, develop leadership skills, and create lasting memories centered on health and wellness.”
At each stop, youth participated in basketball drills led by the Hawks Youth Basketball Development coaches alongside Hawks alumni, blending basketball instruction with basic fitness training. The sessions focused on fundamentals while emphasizing the importance of physical activity and character development in an engaging and fun environment. Additionally, participants received Hawks T-shirts, basketballs and team-branded merchandise, adding to the overall excitement of the experience.
To enhance community engagement throughout the tour, the Hawks teamed up with CareSource to support health and hydration efforts at multiple stops by providing reusable water bottles and engaging youth through appearances by their mascot, Cuddles. Since 2022, the Hawks have partnered with CareSource to champion health and wellness programs benefiting the Atlanta community and underserved families.
“Partnering with the Hawks on the Community Court Tour has been an amazing opportunity to connect with youth and promote healthy habits in a fun, engaging way,” said Jason Bearden, President of CareSource Georgia. “At CareSource, we are committed to showing up in the communities we serve to support families. This partnership lets us promote better health for kids by highlighting how important it is for them to stay active.”
The Hawks Basketball Academy is dedicated to fostering youth development through inclusive programming that promotes basketball skills, physical fitness, and character building. By emphasizing teamwork, confidence, resilience, and a love for the game, the Academy creates meaningful experiences that empower participants both on and off the court.