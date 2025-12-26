Heat vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 26
A Southeast division battle is set for Friday night in Atlanta, as the short-handed Miami Heat take on Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks.
Miami is down Tyler Herro for this matchup, and it’s listed All-Star center Bam Adebayo as questionable. Still, oddsmakers are giving the Heat a chance in this game, setting them as just 2.5-point road underdogs.
The Hawks’ recent struggles certainly are contributing to that line, as they’ve won just two of their last 10 games and are losers of four in a row. Johnson has played at an All-Star level, but Atlanta sits in the No. 9 spot in the East and is just 5-9 at home this season.
Can the Hawks turn that around on Friday night?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat +2.5 (-105)
- Hawks -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Heat: +124
- Hawks: -148
Total
- 247.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Heat record: 15-15
- Hawks record: 15-16
Heat vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – out
- Bam Adebayo – questionable
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Kasparas Jakucionis – available
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Keshad Johnson – questionable
- Nikola Jovic – probable
- Pelle Larsson – probable
- Davion Mitchell – available
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
- Andrew Wiggins – available
- Jahmir Young – out
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nikola Djurisic – questionable
- Mouhamed Gueye – questionable
- Malik Williams – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Caleb Houstan – questionable
Heat vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Rebounds and Assists (-117)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Johnson is a great target against the Miami Heat:
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is making an All-NBA case this season, averaging 23.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The former first-round pick has turned into Atlanta’s best all-around player over the last two seasons, and he’s been on a heater in December, averaging 25.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game.
Now, Johnson takes on a Miami Heat team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace, meaning he’ll have a ton of possessions to pick up rebounds and assists on Friday. The Heat are 17th in opponent assists per game and 29th in the league in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Johnson has at least 19 rebounds and assists in eight of his nine games this month and 15 games overall this season. The star forward is also averaging 15.0 potential assists and 16.5 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
I think he’s a great bet with Miami expected to push the pace in this divisional matchup.
Heat vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
The Hawks have been struggling mightily as of late, but I’m buying them to win this game against a short-handed Miami team.
Atlanta has not been great at home, but it should be able to keep up offensively with this Miami team that has fallen to 18th in the league in offensive rating even though it ranks No. 1 in pace.
The Heat are also 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games and have lost three games in a row. Miami has not been good on the road, going 5-10 straight up.
These teams are just 25th and 24th in net rating over their last 10 games, but Atlanta is entering this game a little healthier. I’ll take the Hawks to win on Friday.
Pick: Hawks Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
