Hawks at Heat Preview: Season on the Brink

Preview

On Wednesday morning, I wrote that the upcoming two games against the Miami Heat were the two most important contests of the regular season. With trade rumors swirling and the team underperforming, the mini-series with the Heat would serve as a midterm exam. It's safe to say the Hawks have already flunked the test.

Everyone from Quavo to Kevin Willis was in attendance on Wednesday night. The organization was celebrating Dominique Wilkins birthday and a banner unveiling, yet the Hawks got ran off the floor 115-91. To cap off one of their worst performances of the season, the fans in State Farm Arena ended the night by chanting "Let's Go Heat."

Less than 12 hours after the embarrassing loss in State Farm Arena, the Hawks parted ways with their 2019 first-round draft pick, Cam Reddish. After 2.5 seasons of highs and lows, the front office finally gave up on the 22-year-old. The fallout from the trade was swift and immediate, with fans taking sides like a bitter divorce.

The Hawks have the third-worst defensive rating in the league and are regressing back to 2019. What does the future hold for this once-promising team? I don't know the answer to that question. Neither does Atlanta's front office, coaching staff, or players. At this point, we are just holding our collective breath until another trade is made in the near future.

Anyhoo, on a lighter note, the Heat look amazing. They have the fifth-best net rating in the league and are running away with the Southeast Division. Thanks to the bold moves of Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra this past offseason, the team is in contention for a championship this season.

Jimmy Butler leads the team with 23.2 points per game. But a perfect ensemble of Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, and Duncan Robinson complement each other nicely. Combine their synergy with #HeatCulture, and you have a team that's won eight of their last ten games and shows no signs of slowing down.

Injury Report

We are still awaiting an official injury report from the Heat. But we know Markieff Morris (conditioning), Bam Adebayo (thumb), and KZ Okpala (wrist) are out. In addition, Jimmy Butler (ankle) is still questionable at this time.

The Hawks list Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion) as questionable. Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain)is doubtful, and Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) has already been ruled out for the second consecutive game.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Heat as 5-point favorites, and the over/under is 220.5. The Heat hit the over more than any other team. Additionally, the Hawks have the second-worst record against the spread in the NBA. Bet on the Hawks at your own peril.

We will be live-tweeting and recapping the game tonight as always. Thank you for your support of Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Recommended For You

Four More Adidas Trae Young 1's Leak Online

Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!