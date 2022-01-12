Skip to main content
Four New Colorways of Adidas Trae Young 1 Surface Online

Adidas is going all out in 2022.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The year 2021 was a whirlwind for Trae Young. He made the NBA Playoffs for the first time, during which he debuted his first signature shoe with Adidas. The Adidas Trae Young 1 has received critical acclaim from footwear experts on its technology and performance.

Not only do the shoes work well for the player, but the marketing campaign has been mind-blowing. Young has appeared in incredible commercials, hosted pop-up shops in Atlanta and collaborated with legendary rappers. Not to mention he's gone viral multiple times for giving his game-worn shoes to little kids dripped out in Hawks gear after road games.

If you thought 2022 was going to be a more chill year for Young, then you thought wrong. We have lost count of all the different colorways of his signature shoe, and today only makes it more challenging. Check out my tweet below of the images which leaked online showing four new colorways.

In the words of LeBron James, "Sheesh!" Adidas and Young have been in their bag with these kicks. It's no surprise that they are flying off the shelves and becoming increasingly difficult to find. If you have trouble finding a pair, read my article from last fall, where I provide some tips for novice sneakerheads.

The shoes probably wouldn't be so dope if Young wasn't who he is. The 23-year-old is averaging 28 points and 9.6 assists per game. 'Ice Trae' is top-four in both statistical categories, and no other NBA player can say that. In the words of our brave leader, "Another Day, Another Opportunity."

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

