Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 121-106

For the second time in seven days, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the fifth matchup between these two teams (including preseason) this year.

Atlanta kept Milwaukee at arm's length throughout most of the game. The extremely shorthanded Bucks team struggled to get any production outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Atlanta's frontcourt did a commendable job of containing Antetokounmpo, only giving up 28 points and eight rebounds to the 2x NBA MVP. Hawks center Clint Capela answered back with 19 points and ten rebounds.

Much to the relief of Hawks fans, Atlanta's offense looked better tonight. Trae Young tallied 21 points on nine assists. Even better, all five Hawks starters scored in double digits.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan stuck with the hot hand, playing his starters for over 30+ minutes. Atlanta's bench shot 55% from the field but was kept on a short leash tonight. The entire bench was cleared with less than two minutes left.

The Hawks are heading back home for two games. They host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks Leaders

De'Andre Hunter - 24 PTS, 3 REB

Trae Young - 21 PTS, 9 AST

Clint Capela - 19 PTS, 10 REB

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 27 PTS, 8 REB

MarJon Beauchamp - 20 PTS, 8 REB

Jevon Carter - 12 PTS, 6 AST

