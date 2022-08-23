Atlanta Hawks Can Finally Move on From Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes has officially ended. Yesterday Durant and his agent met with Brooklyn Nets owners, general manager Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash in Los Angeles.

Apparently, the meeting was a success for the Nets. In a press release issued this morning, Marks said that the aforementioned parties "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."

So despite all of the acrimony, never-ending rumors, and unnecessary drama, Durant will fulfill his end of the contract with the Nets after all. True to form, the perpetually-prickly star immediately went on the defensive on Twitter.

A handful of NBA players, such as Patrick Beverley and Isaiah Thomas, aired their frustrations with the situation on Twitter. Durant's trade request in June cast a shadow over the entire free agency period.

Most of the team's front offices at least inquired about Durant's availability. Some even cobbled together packages in half-hearted trade proposals. One of the teams to make an offer was the Atlanta Hawks.

Yesterday, we covered the reporting that the Hawks recently made a trade offer to the Nets, which we can only assume was met with sardonic laughter and the loud click of a phone call being disconnected.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Atlanta's front office offered John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, and a draft pick for the 12x NBA All-Star. While that is no small package, it falls far short of the Rudy Gobert-style haul the Nets wanted in return for Durant.

Whether it was due diligence by Atlanta's front office or just an initial low-ball offer, you cannot fault team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields for trying to acquire a 2x NBA Finals MVP, even if it had a negative impact on the team chemistry.

But the Hawks roster is literally set for the 2022-23 season. Even the two two-way roster spots are filled. And that is a good thing. The Hawks hit a home run with the blockbuster Dejounte Murray trade in June. Now is the time for cohesion in a locker room full of new faces.

If the Hawks' revamped roster is unsuccessful, they can still press the eject button. The team still has ample flexibility and valuable assets should an audible be necessary at the trade deadline.

Plus, it is the NBA. There will always be an unhappy star somewhere who wants to find a new team. If and when that day comes, you can count on Atlanta's front office remaining active.

