Dejounte Murray Gives Fans Look at Workout with LeBron James

Skip to main content
Dejounte Murray Quietly Worked Out with LeBron James

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray Quietly Worked Out with LeBron James

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray shared the story behind his workout with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James following Pro-Am game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is late August which means we are in the middle of summer workout video season. Unlike previous years, this summer will be remembered for the unusually high number of NBA stars training together and teaming up at Pro-Am games.

We have covered Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's summer closely. Over the past few weeks, the All-NBA point guard has worked out with the biggest names in basketball. But his new teammate Dejounte Murray may have just one-upped him.

On Saturday night, a mix of NBA veterans and top draft picks took over Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am League, The CrawsOver. Unfortunately for fans, the game was canceled in the second quarter due to unsafe playing conditions. You can read a full recap here

Private Workout

It is hard to believe, but arguably the greatest player of all time has played in two Pro-Am games this summer. Late Sunday night, we learned that Murray secretly squeezed in a workout with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James following the exhibition game.

Murray posted four pictures to his Twitter account and thanked the city of Seattle and James for the unforgettable night. Getting a private training session with James is no small feat. It speaks to the level of respect the NBA legend has for the newly acquired Hawks star. It is yet another reminder of why the Hawks were wise to make that blockbuster trade in late June.

Background

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray shared the story behind his workout with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in Seattle, Washington.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

James and Murray are no strangers. When playing with the San Antonio Spurs, Murray faced the Lakers 3-4 times per season. In fact, the dynamic guard scored a season-high 29 points against James and the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. 

Murray followed it up with three double-doubles against the Western Conference rivals during the 2021-22 season. Of course, James did light the Spurs up for 36 points last December. So both All-Stars know what each other can do on the court.

The basketball world should be thanking James for making himself so available this offseason. Fans have enjoyed it, and one Hawks player likely benefited from it. This season, the Hawks face the Lakers on December 30, 2022, and January 6, 2023. Mark your calendars for the star-studded games. 

Recommended For You

Dejounte Murray & Paolo Banchero Settle Beef in Seattle

Interview: Grant Hill Opens Up In New Book

Interview: Mike Bibby on Business of Basketball

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray shared the story behind his workout with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in Seattle, Washington.
News

Dejounte Murray Gives Fans Look at Workout with LeBron James

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero ended their feud at The CrawsOver Pro-Am league in Seattle, Washington.
News

Dejounte Murray & Paolo Banchero Squash Beef in Seattle

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and several NBA stars, including LeBron James, play at The CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle tonight.
News

Dejounte Murray Playing with NBA Stars at Seattle Pro-Am

By Pat Benson
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker goes after the ball behind Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Suns face the Hawks twice in the 2022-23 NBA season.
News

Five Biggest Challenges on Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Schedule

By Pat Benson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.
News

Trae Young Shares Pictures from Wild Week

By Pat Benson
The Atlanta Hawks announced the 2022-23 regular season schedule today. The Hawks travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on January 6, 2023.
News

Ten Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Schedule Release

By Pat Benson
As part of the 2022-23 schedule announcement, the Atlanta Hawks collaborated with Grillz by Scotty, a local Atlanta business that creates custom grillz for its celebrity clients from music and Hollywood, to launch its 2022-23 schedule delivered by Papa Johns.
Culture

The Story Behind Atlanta Hawks Schedule Announcement Video

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and forward John Collins will start their season on October 19, 2022. Today the NBA unveiled every team's schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
News

Atlanta Hawks Announce Schedule for Upcoming Season

By Pat Benson