Dejounte Murray Gives Fans Look at Workout with LeBron James

It is late August which means we are in the middle of summer workout video season. Unlike previous years, this summer will be remembered for the unusually high number of NBA stars training together and teaming up at Pro-Am games.

We have covered Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's summer closely. Over the past few weeks, the All-NBA point guard has worked out with the biggest names in basketball. But his new teammate Dejounte Murray may have just one-upped him.

On Saturday night, a mix of NBA veterans and top draft picks took over Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am League, The CrawsOver. Unfortunately for fans, the game was canceled in the second quarter due to unsafe playing conditions. You can read a full recap here.

Private Workout

It is hard to believe, but arguably the greatest player of all time has played in two Pro-Am games this summer. Late Sunday night, we learned that Murray secretly squeezed in a workout with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James following the exhibition game.

Murray posted four pictures to his Twitter account and thanked the city of Seattle and James for the unforgettable night. Getting a private training session with James is no small feat. It speaks to the level of respect the NBA legend has for the newly acquired Hawks star. It is yet another reminder of why the Hawks were wise to make that blockbuster trade in late June.

Background

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

James and Murray are no strangers. When playing with the San Antonio Spurs, Murray faced the Lakers 3-4 times per season. In fact, the dynamic guard scored a season-high 29 points against James and the Lakers during the 2020-21 season.

Murray followed it up with three double-doubles against the Western Conference rivals during the 2021-22 season. Of course, James did light the Spurs up for 36 points last December. So both All-Stars know what each other can do on the court.

The basketball world should be thanking James for making himself so available this offseason. Fans have enjoyed it, and one Hawks player likely benefited from it. This season, the Hawks face the Lakers on December 30, 2022, and January 6, 2023. Mark your calendars for the star-studded games.

