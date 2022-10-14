Hawks Debuting New Nike City Edition Uniforms in November

After signing an eight-year apparel deal with the NBA in 2015, Nike officially took over uniforms in 2017. While some teams get special throwbacks to mark historical milestones, every franchise gets four core uniforms: Association, City, Icon, and Statement.

However, the City Edition changes every year. They are meant to pay tribute to the history of a franchise and connect the team, city, and fanbase.

Most teams unveiled their 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniforms months ago. For example, the Washington Wizards made the announcement last March. However, the Atlanta Hawks often wait until closer to the game in which they debut the alternates.

Last year, the Hawks unveiled their bright yellow 'Forever 404' uniforms and alternate court design on November 1. Just three days ahead of the team wearing the uniforms against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, November 4.

Leaked image of the Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Nike City Edition jersey. @Hawksmuse

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, the cat is out of the bag. The Hawks will wear their black and peach alternate uniforms for the first time on Thursday, November 10, against the Philadelphia 76ers in State Farm Arena.

According to the league's website, the Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms in ten games (all home games). Last season, they wore their City Edition uniforms 12 times at home and multiple times on the road.

The Hawks tip off the season against the Houston Rockets on October 19 at State Farm Arena. As always, we will have plenty of exciting content for fans throughout the season. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

