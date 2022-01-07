Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Interested in Trading for Ben Simmons

Atlanta Hawks Interested in Trading for Ben Simmons

Are the Hawks about to make a trade?

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Hawks about to make a trade?

Buckle up. According to legendary reporter Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks are interested in Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. No, Trae Young isn't going anywhere. The two guards would share the court at the same time. 

However, it would cost the Hawks a pretty penny. Despite Simmons being a distressed asset, 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey has made it clear that he isn't taking anything less than what Simmons is worth. Simmons is in the second year of a 5-year, $177 million contract, so the Hawks would be forced to part with some fan favorites (and likely draft picks as well).

In case you forgot, the last time Simmons played in an NBA game was last year's playoff series against the Hawks. The 76ers blew a second-half lead of Game 7 in Philadelphia, where Simmons seemed completely averse to taking shot attempts. As I've written before, the Hawks undoubtedly broke the 76ers 'Process.' 

Unfortunately for the league, the 76ers have found a diamond in the rough with point guard Tyrese Maxey. Although the 76ers pace has slowed down tremendously, their offensive rating has only dipped slightly from 112.5 to 110.6. Sure, their record isn't as strong this season, but it's hard to fault the 76ers (or any team) for struggling during this turbulent season.

If Morey is able to dump Simmons' contract and infuse the organization with assets, then the 76ers would be propelled back into the driver's seat of the Eastern Conference. But what does it mean for the Hawks? They desperately need size, defense, and elite playmaking. All three attributes are part of Simmons' game.

But right now details are still sparse. We don't know if Simmons even wants to play in Atlanta. To be fair, we've been rough on him. Not to mention, we're located about 3,000 miles from his preferred destination of California. 

It's safe to say you can expect a blizzard of trade rumors leaking between now and the trade deadline on February 10. As always, we have you covered here on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Recommended For You

Every Time Trae Young Shook LeBron James

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game Against Hawks

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly interested in trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.
News

Atlanta Hawks Eyeing Ben Simmons Trade

53 seconds ago
Dec 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) after a game at State Farm Arena.
News

Complete History of Trae Young Crossing LeBron James

4 hours ago
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on December 7, 2022.
News

Hawks vs. Lakers Preview: Is LeBron a Problem?

6 hours ago
Mar 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell (15) battles for a rebound during the fourth quarter at Staples Center.
News

Hawks at Lakers Game Day Information

6 hours ago
Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) goes up for a shot against Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.
News

Five Best Highlights from Hawks Win Against Kings

Jan 6, 2022
Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) scores a basket against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
News

Seeing Red. Huerter & Hawks Win in Sacramento

Jan 6, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (left) and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (right) exchange jerseys after the game at Golden 1 Center.
News

Hawks at Kings: Watch, Listen, Odds

Jan 5, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) protects the ball from Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9).
News

Atlanta Haws vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

Jan 5, 2022