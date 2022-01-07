Let me preface what I'm about to write by clarifying there is nothing but love and respect between Trae Young and LeBron James. 'King James' was an early believer in 'Ice Trae.' So much so that the 23-year-old even appeared on James's HBO show 'The Shop.'

But with all that being said, Young attacks everyone on the court. The Hawks point guard has faced the Lakers six times in his career and averaged 23.6 points and 11.2 assists. So let's roll the footage of every time he has caught James slipping.

Trae Young Blowing By LeBron James

Less than eight minutes into his second game against LeBron James, and the writing was on the wall. Trae Young pushed the pace for the Hawks and completely exposed James' transition defense. At least he tried.

Trae Young Nutmegging LeBron James

From the same matchup in February 2019, the rookie went straight at LeBron James. Although the Hawks weren't going anywhere that season, it didn't stop Trae Young from pulling out one of his signature moves (in the power blue too!)

Trae Young Too Quick for LeBron James

Here we have another nice play from the same game. LeBron James didn't stand a chance of staying in front of the youthful Trae Young. Watch 'Ice Trae' blow past 'King James' with ease.

Trae Young And-One Over LeBron James

What did Drake say about idols becoming your rivals? Trae Young really grew up fast in this game. Check out the deflated body language by LeBron James after realizing he couldn't guard the rookie one guard.

Trae Young Crossing LeBron James

Oh, the humanity. Eight months after their first meeting, Trae Young put LeBron James on skates in Staples Center. After both players realized that James couldn't stay in front of Young, it was time for the second-year player to start toying with the 4X NBA Finals MVP.

LeBron James Shoving Trae Young

I get the frustration. Personally, I would start crying if I got exposed by Trae Young in front of the entire basketball world. There's nothing malicious about this little push, but it is funny. If you haven't noticed, Young has a way of getting under the skin of the best players in the league.

Tonight's game between the Hawks and Lakers is sure to be another instant classic. Right now, Trae Young (low back contusion) is listed as questionable, while LeBron James (abdomen) is listed as probable. Let's hope both players are able to go in the nationally-televised game so that we can get more legendary plays.

