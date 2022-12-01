The month of November was a disappointment for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite getting off to a good start, Atlanta ended the month 7-7 with a regular season record of 12-10.

When grading players and coaches, it's always important to balance statistics with context. Below are our grades for the month of November after taking into account performances, scheduling quirks, and injuries.

Offense

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray shake hands during a game in Orlando. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Assessment: Atlanta's offensive rating slid from ninth (114.2) to 27th (109.1) during November. An important note is that it is for the entire month of October and November, not at a single point during each month. As of this morning, Atlanta ranks 20th (110.7) in offensive rating.

It is no secret that Atlanta's offensive woes stem from their lack of outside shooting. During November, they ranked next to last in three-point attempts and last in made three-pointers.

There is no denying that Atlanta's All-Star backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has struggled with outside shooting. Young and Murray account for 13.6 of Atlanta's 30.1 three-point attempts per game in November, and they shot a combined 31%. (John Collins also shot 20% from deep on 3.3 attempts per game this month).

The good news for the aforementioned players is that slumps come and go. They will inevitably regress to the mean. Even better, they remain maestros of the pick-and-roll. Both players rank in the top ten in points scored off the pick-and-roll.

Grade: C

Defense

Clint Capela guards Giannis Antetokounmpo. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Assessment: Atlanta's defense was a work in progress during the first month of the season. In October, they ranked 25th (115.4) in defensive rating. In November, they ranked fifth (108.7). As of today, Atlanta is ninth (110.8) in defensive rating.

Both the team and individual players' metrics show improvement on the defensive end of the floor this month. With the exception of the Houston game, there were not many defensive stinkers during November.

Atlanta won both games against Milwaukee (albeit a skeleton crew) and snapped the winning streaks of New Orleans and Sacramento during November. There is reason for optimism about Atlanta's defense.

Grade: A

Coaching

Nate McMillan looks on during a game. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Assessment: Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's grades would be higher if not for a three-game skid in late November. Atlanta blew double-digit leads to Houston, Miami, and Philadelphia.

The Miami and Philadelphia games were especially painful because both teams employed a zone defense. It came as no surprise, yet there was no answer to it. McMillan's rotations have also raised eyebrows at times.

On November 10, McMillan said, "I'm not experimenting with this roster and rotations. We're trying to win games." Since then, Atlanta has gone 4-6, and McMillan has done more experimenting than Dr. Timothy Leary (everyone over 60 will love that joke).

Anyways, Trent Forrest has replaced Aaron Holiday in the rotation because McMillan wants more size in the backcourt. But to McMillan's credit, he has given Justin Holiday's minutes to AJ Griffin. (Hawks fans can only imagine how much better Jalen Johnson would be this season if he got off the bench during his rookie season.)

For the most part, we know what we are getting with McMillan. He is a veteran coach with a steady hand. He is not going to stray from his game plan with major in-game adjustments. McMillan's results in Atlanta are remarkably similar to his Indiana teams (seriously, check out the winning percentages, results, and rankings).

Grade: C-

