It's easy to forget that professional players are fans of the game too. Last night was an eventful night in the basketball world, and a few Atlanta Hawks players took to social media to weigh in on the action. Check out their posts below.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Duke University honors Coach K and his former players at the UNC game. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knew Coach K's last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium was going to be bittersweet. Duke University used the final curtain call to celebrate the legacy of one of the game's greatest coaches.

Although North Carolina won the game, it didn't stop the festivities. Former players showed up to pay homage to their former coach. After the Cam Reddish trade in January, the Hawks are down to just one former Duke player on their roster - Jalen Johnson.

Jalen Johnson Instagram

Despite playing well early in the season, Johnson suffered a foot injury in December 2020 and was done after just 13 games. Then, on February 15, 2021, Johnson announced that he would forgo the remainder of the season, effectively ending his college career and declaring the 2021 NBA draft.

Of course, Trae Young did not play at Duke. The kid from the southwest is a proud Oklahoma Sooner. However, he did tweet throughout the rivalry game. It seems pretty clear who he was for in the matchup.

Additionally, Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel tweeted about the special occasion. It was just a simple GIF of Jack Nicholson and Nicholas Cage clapping, but often less is more. Van Exel is a proud Cincinnatti Bearcat, but that won't stop him from paying his respects to a legendary coach.

LeBron James

LeBron James shows love to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

In case there was any doubt, LeBron James is still the greatest basketball player in the world at the age of 37 years old. Last night, James led the Lakers to a much-needed victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Even more impressively, James scored 56 points in the outing. That puts him right behind Kobe Bryant in the record books for most points scored in a single game at 35+ years old. While De'Andre Hunter is usually quiet on and off the court, he had to tweet something about the vintage performance from James.

That's honestly all that can be said. What James is doing at his age is unbelievable. The Lakers may not be going anywhere this season, but that isn't stopping the veteran from unleashing on his opponents every single night. We love to see it.

