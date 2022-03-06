Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Players React to Historic Night

Atlanta Hawks Players React to Historic Night

Several Hawks used their night off to watch more hoops.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Several Hawks used their night off to watch more hoops.

It's easy to forget that professional players are fans of the game too. Last night was an eventful night in the basketball world, and a few Atlanta Hawks players took to social media to weigh in on the action. Check out their posts below.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Mar 5, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski poses for a picture with his former and current players prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke University honors Coach K and his former players at the UNC game.

Everyone knew Coach K's last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium was going to be bittersweet. Duke University used the final curtain call to celebrate the legacy of one of the game's greatest coaches. 

Although North Carolina won the game, it didn't stop the festivities. Former players showed up to pay homage to their former coach. After the Cam Reddish trade in January, the Hawks are down to just one former Duke player on their roster - Jalen Johnson.

Jalen Johnson showed love to Mike Krzyzewski by posting a story to his official Instagram account.

Despite playing well early in the season, Johnson suffered a foot injury in December 2020 and was done after just 13 games. Then, on February 15, 2021, Johnson announced that he would forgo the remainder of the season, effectively ending his college career and declaring the 2021 NBA draft.

Of course, Trae Young did not play at Duke. The kid from the southwest is a proud Oklahoma Sooner. However, he did tweet throughout the rivalry game. It seems pretty clear who he was for in the matchup.

Additionally, Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel tweeted about the special occasion. It was just a simple GIF of Jack Nicholson and Nicholas Cage clapping, but often less is more. Van Exel is a proud Cincinnatti Bearcat, but that won't stop him from paying his respects to a legendary coach.

LeBron James

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116.

LeBron James shows love to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford.

In case there was any doubt, LeBron James is still the greatest basketball player in the world at the age of 37 years old. Last night, James led the Lakers to a much-needed victory over the Golden State Warriors. 

Even more impressively, James scored 56 points in the outing. That puts him right behind Kobe Bryant in the record books for most points scored in a single game at 35+ years old. While De'Andre Hunter is usually quiet on and off the court, he had to tweet something about the vintage performance from James.

That's honestly all that can be said. What James is doing at his age is unbelievable. The Lakers may not be going anywhere this season, but that isn't stopping the veteran from unleashing on his opponents every single night. We love to see it.

Recommended For You

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Mar 5, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (center) gestures to the crowd as they cheer prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
News

Atlanta Hawks Players & Coaches React to Historical Night

By Pat Benson44 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with forward John Collins (20) after making a basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Beat Washington Wizards 117-114

By Pat BensonMar 4, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to the official after shooting against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Have Received Third Best Referees This Season

By Pat BensonMar 4, 2022
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) play for the ball in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory
News

Hawks vs. Wizards: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 4, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards Preview

By Pat BensonMar 4, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Chicago Bulls 130-124

By Pat BensonMar 3, 2022
The Chicago Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks on December 29, 2021.
News

Bulls vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 3, 2022
Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) scores against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15), left, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) at the end of the second half at the United Center.
News

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat BensonMar 3, 2022