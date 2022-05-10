2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: Delon Wright

Despite having played the most regular season games in his career (77), Delon Wright had his fewest minutes, points, and assists since his first two years in the league. For the first two months of the season, Wright split time with fellow veteran Lou Williams. Eventually, Wright assumed the backup point guard role, only for Hawks coach Nate McMillan to announce that he was out of the rotation on March 11.

That inexplicable move didn't last long, as the injury bug bit the team and propelled Wright back into the rotation. From there, Wright thrived in his role as a backup guard. The 30-year-old finished the regular season with the second-highest Box Plus/Minus (2.2), behind only Trae Young.

While Wright was vital to the team's success, he never received an adequate role on the team. His usage rate and player efficiency rating were both at an all-time low this season. For as much as McMillan praised Wright at Media Day, he hardly showed it throughout the 2021-22 season.