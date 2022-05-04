2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: Trae Young

Thanks to the rules changes implemented during the shortest offseason in league history, Trae Young had to remix his offensive game on the fly. Nevertheless, his production increased this season.

Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game, both up from the previous season. He accomplished that with fewer turnovers, 1.4 less free throws per game, and a jump in shooting efficiency. Young's .536 eFG% and .603 TS% were both the highest in his career. That's no small feat for a player in his fourth year.

At just 23-years-old, Young is the most prolific point guard in the NBA. If you're still hating on his game, then I suggest you seek professional help. The scary thing is there's still room for growth in his offensive repertoire. Once he becomes consistently lethal off the ball and head coach Nate McMillan includes it in his game plan, then there will be no stopping Young.