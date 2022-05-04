2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: Trae Young
For every action, there is an equal or greater reaction. Last year, Trae Young forced his way into the top tier of the NBA, one free throw and one bow at a time. What resulted was a swift blowback that included rules changes aimed directly at his game and his omission from the 2021 Team USA Basketball Olympics squad.
If you were expecting the 23-year-old to shrink in his fourth season, then you were dead wrong. Young averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. With that being said, let's review his 2021-22 season.
End of the Year Grades
Offense - A+
Thanks to the rules changes implemented during the shortest offseason in league history, Trae Young had to remix his offensive game on the fly. Nevertheless, his production increased this season.
Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game, both up from the previous season. He accomplished that with fewer turnovers, 1.4 less free throws per game, and a jump in shooting efficiency. Young's .536 eFG% and .603 TS% were both the highest in his career. That's no small feat for a player in his fourth year.
At just 23-years-old, Young is the most prolific point guard in the NBA. If you're still hating on his game, then I suggest you seek professional help. The scary thing is there's still room for growth in his offensive repertoire. Once he becomes consistently lethal off the ball and head coach Nate McMillan includes it in his game plan, then there will be no stopping Young.
Defense - C+
At 6'1", 165-pounds soaking wet, Trae Young will never be a defensive stopper. Luckily, the point guard's defensive impact is the least important on the court. Factor that in with what Young provides on offense, and in the words of French Montana, "I ain't worried about nothin."
While Young made history on the offensive end of the floor, his defense took a slight step back, according to advanced metrics. His Defensive Box Plus/Minus and Defensive Win Shares both decreased.
However, according to ESPN's Real Defensive Plus-Minus, Young went from 27th to 21st among point guards in the NBA. That places him ahead of Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard, just to name a few players.
Leadership - B+
Trae Young is the heart and soul of the Atlanta Hawks. The team comes and goes as he does. When he's playing well, everyone else on the roster seems to play looser and have more fun. When he's upset, everyone feels it.
As a reporter, I appreciate his unrelenting honesty. But he didn't do himself any favors this season with some of his comments. Obviously, everyone remembers when he said the regular season was boring compared to the playoffs back in November. Additionally, he repeated the line that his team would be a tough out in a 7-game series when the playoffs rolled around.
While it's true that the regular season is a slog and the playoffs are a different animal, Young should probably take a less cerebral approach next season. Fellow Georgian, President Jimmy Carter, suffered from the malaise comments, and if we don't learn our history, then we are doomed to repeat it.
Overall Grade - A+
One of many life lessons in sports is humility. After a career year that brought an All-Star appearance and likely All-NBA honors, Trae Young ended the 21-22 season on a sour note.
After a herculean effort in the Play-In Tournament, Young ran into a buzzsaw in the Miami Heat. Young averaged just 15.4 points, 6 assists, and 6.2 turnovers in the gentleman's sweep.
Young is far from the first star player to suffer a bad playoffs series. He now joins the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and just about every professional hooper ever. Unfortunately, the amount of ridicule and doubt he will receive this offseason will far exceed what is warranted for one bad series.
The truth is Young had the best individual season in Hawks franchise history. He is 23 years old and will only get better. By all accounts, he is the most competitive person you'll meet and has a voracious appetite for improving his game. The future is bright in Atlanta, thanks to this generational talent.
Recommended For You
Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye' Available Now
Assists to Activism: Trae Young's Leadership Bigger Than Basketball