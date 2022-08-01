Atlanta Hawks Big Three Dominate CrawsOver

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Stars Dominate CrawsOver Game

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins went off in Seattle.
Last night the Atlanta Hawks newly-formed big three took over Seattle, Washington. For the first time ever, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins played together. The young superstars were asked to put on a show at The CrawsOver League, and they did not disappoint.

Last weekend, Young and Collins breezed through a Drew League game in Compton, California. Their team lost the exhibition, but the NBA players put on a show for the fans. 

However, last night was a different story. The players still went easy, but they dominated and, at times, added insult to injury. The exhibition game will be remembered for the deep threes, nutmegs, and animated alley-oops.

The Hawks trio trailed 33-30 at the end of the first quarter before taking the lead 65-60 at halftime. The good guys took an 89-87 lead into the fourth quarter and won the game 126-121.

Murray led the way with 39 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Young tallied 37 points and 13 assists. Collins added 27 points and 17 rebounds. The highlight of the night came late in the game when Young nutmegged a defender and tossed the ball to Collins, who then alley-ooped it to Murray for a video game-like dunk.

The fans in attendance at Seattle Pacific University's gym were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime show. But thanks to the NBA, fans all over the world were able to stream the exhibition game. 

Today is August 1, which means late next month, the NBA will host Media Day, and then teams will start training camps. After last night, it might be difficult for Hawks fans to sleep until then. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis,

Atlanta Hawks players Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, and John Collins took over The CrawsOver League in Seattle, Washington.
