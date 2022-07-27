We are officially in the dog days of summer, which means the basketball world has finally slowed down. With two months to go until training camp, hoops fans are stuck between the end of Summer League and the start of summer workout videos getting posted online.

But a reprieve from action gives us an opportunity to reflect. Of course, the 2021-22 season is considered a disappointment for the Atlanta Hawks. But the campaign was still filled with plenty of memorable moments. Below are the top ten games from the Hawks' season.

Best Hawks Games of 21-22 Season 10. Memphis Grizzlies Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Location: FedEx Forum Date: Friday, November 26, 2021 Score: Hawks 132 Grizzlies 100 Stats: Trae Young 31 PTS/10 AST. Clint Capela 23 PTS/17 REB. John Collins 21 PTS/8 REB Description: After a shaky start to the season, the Hawks appeared to be returning to form around Thanksgiving. The blowout victory over the Grizzlies was the Hawks' eighth straight victory. 9. Los Angeles Lakers © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Location: State Farm Arena Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022 Score: Hawks 129 Lakers 121 Stats: Trae Young 36 PTS/12 AST. John Collins 20 PTS/11 REB. Onyeka Okongwu 16 PTS (89 FG%). Description: The Hawks split the season series with the Lakers thanks to this game. It was their sixth-straight win, and they were finally one game under .500 (24-25). The Hawks were able to make a second-half comeback and outscore the Lakers 38-20 in the fourth quarter. 8. Dallas Mavericks © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Location: State Farm Arena Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021 Score: Hawks 113 Mavericks 87 Stats: Trae Young 19 PTS/14 AST. John Collins 16 PTS/9 REB. Clint Capela 12 PTS/13 REB. Description: Opening Night feels like a hundred years ago. The Hawks looked like they had not missed a step since the Eastern Conference Finals. A red-faced Luka Doncic sat on the bench in the fourth quarter while the Hawks ran away with the game. Six Hawks players scored in double-digits. 7. Philadelphia 76ers © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Location: Wells Fargo Center Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021 Score: Hawks 98 76ers 96 Stats: Cam Reddish 18 PTS, John Collins 17 PTS, Onyeka Okongwu 13 PTS/8 REB. Description: After two disappointing losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, a shorthanded Hawks squad picked up a much-needed road win. The team was decimated by Covid, yet the NBA never postponed a game for the Hawks. 6. Milwaukee Bucks © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Location: State Farm Arena Date: Monday, January 17, 2022 Score: Hawks 121 Bucks 114 Stats: Trae Young 30 PTS/11 AST. De'Andre Hunter 20 PTS/9 REB. John Collins 16 PTS/12 REB. Description: MLK Day in Atlanta is always special. The Hawks entered this game on a five-game losing streak and knocked off the reigning champs in the first of a seven-game winning streak. 5. Golden State Warriors Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Location: State Farm Arena Date: Friday, March 25, 2022 Score: Hawks 121 Warriors 110 Stats: Trae Young 33 PTS/15 AST. Danilo Gallinari 25 PTS. Kevin Huerter 20 PTS. Description: The Hawks had just lost a disheartening game to the Detroit Pistons. True to form, they bounced back with a win over the Warriors to even up their record at 37-37. 4. Brooklyn Nets Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Location: State Farm Arena Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022 Score: Hawks 122 Nets 115 Stats: Trae Young 36 PTS/10 AST. De'Andre Hunter 15 PTS/10 REB. Clint Capela 9 PTS/12 REB. Description: It was Quavo Night, and all of Atlanta's A-List celebrities were out. Kevin Durant scored a career-high 55 points, and it still wasn't enough for the Nets. Trae Young led the Hawks to their fifth-straight win. The Hawks were 41-37 and trying to avoid the Play-In Tournament. 3. Charlotte Hornets Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Location: State Farm Arena Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Score: Hawks 132 Hornets 103 Stats: Trae Young 24 PTS/11 AST. De'Andre Hunter 22 PTS/7 REB. Clint Capela 15 PTS/17 REB. Description: It was win-or-go-home in the first round of the Play-In Tournament. The Hornets were late arriving thanks to the train outside of State Farm Arena (good looks Mr. Train Conductor). The Hawks led by 9 points after the first quarter and blew the game open with a 42-24 third quarter. 2. Miami Heat Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Location: State Farm Arena Date: Friday, April 22, 2022 Score: Hawks 111 Heat 110 Stats: Trae Young 24 PTS/8 AST. Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 PTS/8 REB. De'Andre Hunter 17 PTS. Description: Game 3 of the Playoffs series against the Heat did not get off to a great start. Clint Capela was out with a knee injury, and John Collins was clearly playing hurt. Even worse, Trae Young was not shooting the ball well for most of the game. Despite it all, the Hawks capped off a fourth-quarter comeback with a floater from 'Ice Trae.' 1. Cleveland Cavaliers David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Date: Friday, April 15, 2022 Score: Hawks 107 Cavaliers 101 Stats: Trae Young 38 PTS/9 AST Description: The Hawks were down by 10 points at the half, and Clint Capela just suffered a scary knee injury. In their infinite wisdom, Cavaliers fans chose to chant "**** Trae Young," and he took that personally. After just 6 points (27 FG%) in the first half, Young poured in 32 second-half points (71 FG%). 'Ice Trae' waved goodbye to the crowd, and the Hawks moved on to the Playoffs for the second straight year.

After reliving those moments, it's impossible not to be excited about next season. However, if you are a glutton for punishment, tomorrow we will have the top ten worst games of the season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

