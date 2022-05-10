Hawks, Bucks Playing Preseason Games in Controversial Location

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks to Play Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi

The Hawks will face the Bucks overseas.

The NBA has just announced two preseason games for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Atlanta Hawks will face the Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will mark the league’s first games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Arabian Gulf. 

According to the NBA press release, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will be broadcast live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel, and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service. The games will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on television, digital media, and social media.

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said, “The NBA continues to do an amazing job of growing the game internationally, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the first NBA Abu Dhabi Games. As we look toward the future of the Hawks brand, being recognized as a premier NBA franchise globally is something we aspire to, and we believe the experience for our players and staff to take in the culture in Abu Dhabi will be both incredibly memorable and impactful.”

Additionally, the league touts the youth basketball league, health clinics, and other initiatives developed through the partnership. While it's certainly an exciting announcement, it does not come without controversy. Henry Abbott has written extensively on the NBA's new business partners and the problems that come with the partnership. 

Even though the NBA's 75th season is not yet completed, don't be surprised when you see the league continue to make more exciting announcements over the next few weeks and months. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

