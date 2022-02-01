Evaluating Atlanta Hawks Trade Pieces

Trade rumors dominated the conversation surrounding the Atlanta Hawks for the first two weeks of January. The discourse hit fever pitch when Cam Reddish was traded to the New York Knicks on January 13th for a draft pick, Kevin Knox, and a selfie with Spike Lee.

Two days later, the Hawks lost to the Knicks, fell to 17-25, and were 4.5 games out of the final play-in spot. Then something incredible happened, the Hawks began getting healthy. They won seven straight games before finally losing to the Raptors last night.

Well, now it's February, and the trade deadline is ten days out. After the Reddish trade, Schlenk told the media that he planned on using the next few weeks as "runway" to evaluate the roster. He even went as far as to say only Trae Young and Clint Capela were untouchable. I've since argued that Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins must be elevated to that status.

However, I don't run the Hawks. Nor do they share any inside information with me because I would tweet it for the clout. So with all that being said, let's look at where some prime trade candidates stand as of February 1.

John Collins

John Collins' offensive numbers are slightly down this season. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No player has been mentioned in trade talks as frequently as John Collins. Not only is Collins the most tenured player on the roster, but he just signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension this past summer. It's expensive now, but it will age into a team-friendly deal with each passing season.

Recently, we learned that the Hawks are seeking a valuable first-round pick and a starting-caliber player. Atlanta's front office has kicked the tires on Jerami Grant, Derrick White, and Ben Simmons.

However, to acquire Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers are asking for Collins, multiple first-round draft picks, and absorb the massive contract of Tobias Harris. It's no surprise that the trade talks have cooled off between the two organizations in recent weeks.

Final verdict, I don't think Collins gets traded, which is a good thing. He still is heavily reliant on Trae Young for most of his offense. But 16.7 points and 7.9 rebound is nothing to sneeze at. More importantly, Collins is perpetually positive and brings a blue-collar work ethic which this team often lacks.

Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari is averaging his fewest points per game since his rookie season. © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While John Collins has trended on Twitter non-stop for the past month, I believe everyone is overlooking the most likely trade candidate. Danilo Gallinari is the Hawks second-highest player on the roster this season.

However, next year is the final season of his 3-year, $61.4 million contract. Keep in mind that Gallinari is only guaranteed $5 million next season. Combine the allure of a nice expiring contract with the fact the Hawks will soon be flirting with the luxury tax, and it seems obvious that 'Gallo' will be moved soon.

Schlenk must be pleased with the veteran forward increasing his trade stock in recent weeks. The 33-year-old averages 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in his reserve role. He still has some gas left in the tank, making him a prime piece of a trade package.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic has looked like his old self over the past four games. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Since arriving in Atlanta last season, Bogdan Bogdanovic has battled injuries - specifically knee issues. As a result, Bogdanovic missed 28 games of the 2020-21 season and 18 games this season.

No one can question his dedication to the team or his abilities when on the court. However, 'Bogi' has suffered a serious decline in his offensive production and shooting percentages. Even worse, he is in just the second year of a 4-year, $72 million contract, and the front office has to be concerned with the long-term health of his knees.

The last trade rumor we heard involving the sharpshooter was two weeks ago when it was reported the Hawks front office was "willing to engage" in trade talks. It's safe to say that the 32-year-old's trade stock has significantly decreased and will thus keep him in Atlanta. (Which I am happy about, brate!)

Delon Wright

Delon Wright has proven to be a competent backup point guard. © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Delon Wright has become to clear backup point guard this season. He's good on the defensive end and is more than capable of organizing the offense. However, he's averaging the fewest points (4.4) per game since his rookie season. To be fair, the 29-year-old is down to 18.1 minutes per game which is far less than he is used to playing.

Since being part of a sign-and-trade deal between the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, Wright has played for three different teams. He is in the final season of his 3-year, $28 million contract, and a veteran floor general on an expiring contract is a very tempting trade piece.

Lou Williams

Lou Williams is playing the fewest minutes in his career since the 2006-07 season. © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

I can't front; I've been tough on Lou Williams this season. But the 'Underground GOAT' has made me eat my words in recent weeks. Williams has gone from being almost unplayable at the beginning of the season to a reliable source of offense again.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan recently credited Williams' uptick to being in a more comfortable role with the same second-unit players from last season. Unfortunately for Williams, getting moved at the trade deadline has become an annual tradition.

He's in the last year of his contract (and perhaps his career). But as part of his contract with the Hawks, he reserves veto power over any trade. I believe Williams finishes his career in Atlanta.

Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter has come alive after a slow start to the season. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Hawks made the Cam Reddish trade, they were in talks with the Boston Celtics. The two organizations discussed a framework that would have swapped Marcus Smart for Kevin Huerter and Reddish.

Clearly, that trade didn't work out. But it does show how serious Schlenk was (and perhaps still is) about revamping the roster. After a slow start to the season, Huerter has come alive since entering the starting lineup. 'Red Velvet' averages 11.5 points per game on 46.7 FG% and 37.3% 3PT.

As demonstrated last night against the Raptors, Huerter can catch fire at any moment. Couple that with the poison pill provision in his contract, and it makes it highly unlikely that we see any trades this season involving Huerter.

Gorgui Dieng

Gorgui Dieng played a big role for the Hawks during the first half of the season. © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks relied heavily on Gorgui Dieng for the first few months of the season. With Onyeka Okongwu out, the 32-year-old center posted multiple games with 20+ minutes. Now, Dieng hasn't played in 11 of the last 15 games.

The veteran is down to a career-low of 3.4 points and 9.3 minutes per game. Dieng's 1-year, $4 million contract obviously ends after this season. So, if Schlenk does make a move, which I fully expect, Dieng could get swept up in a trade package.

