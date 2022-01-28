Survey: Atlanta Hawks Fans Highly Attractive

Skip to main content
Survey Names Atlanta Hawks Sixth-Most Attractive Fan Base

Survey Names Atlanta Hawks Sixth-Most Attractive Fan Base

Tell us something we don't know.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Tell us something we don't know.

According to a recent survey posted on the website Lines, the Atlanta Hawks fanbase was named one of the most attractive in the league. Nothing new there. In the article written by Lance Cartelli, only five other teams had more attractive fan bases than the Hawks. Check out their chart below.

In a survey from Lines.com, the Atlanta Hawks fan base was named the sixth-most attractive fan base in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks are more attractive than most other NBA fanbases.

Although this is pretty subjective, I can't argue with their methodology. According to the article, "Using vulgar language (28.7%), consuming alcohol (23.8%), and being confrontational toward opposing fans (22.3%) were seen as the most unattractive fan behaviors." 

So, 'Courtside Karen's' behavior towards LeBron James might have had a negative impact based on the metrics this study used. But to be fair, she did later issue a lengthy apology.

Meanwhile, "Fans engaging in traditions (73.5%), singing or joining in group cheers (72.8%), and being competitive (71.3%) were seen as the most attractive." Throughout the entire article, there are in-depth breakdowns and charts that even I could understand.

Atlantans will be happy to know that the Falcons and Braves were named the most attractive fanbases in the NFL and MLB, respectively. Whatever you're doing, keep it up, Atlanta fans. Big shoutout to The Upvote Factory, the Atlanta Hawks subreddit, for posting this article on their page. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks Asking Price for John Collins Revealed

Hawks Getting New Sponsor Patches

Trae Young Jersey Sales Near Top of NBA

Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks fans cheer as they hold an image of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Survey: Atlanta Hawks Fans Highly Attractive

16 seconds ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends during the second half at TD Garden.
News

Celtics at Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

1 hour ago
Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Celtics at Hawks Preview: Hawks Quest for 6th Straight Win

1 hour ago
Team Giannis guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center.
News

Official: Trae Young 2022 NBA All-Star Starter

14 hours ago
Oct 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
News

Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs Could Land John Collins

19 hours ago
Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) passes the ball behind Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Best Plays from Hawks vs. Kings

Jan 27, 2022
Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives towards the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the game at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Defeat Kings 121-104 for Fifth Straight Win

Jan 26, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
News

Remembering Atlanta Hawks Game After Kobe Bryant's Passing

Jan 26, 2022