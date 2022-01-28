Survey: Atlanta Hawks Fans Highly Attractive

According to a recent survey posted on the website Lines, the Atlanta Hawks fanbase was named one of the most attractive in the league. Nothing new there. In the article written by Lance Cartelli, only five other teams had more attractive fan bases than the Hawks. Check out their chart below.

Although this is pretty subjective, I can't argue with their methodology. According to the article, "Using vulgar language (28.7%), consuming alcohol (23.8%), and being confrontational toward opposing fans (22.3%) were seen as the most unattractive fan behaviors."

So, 'Courtside Karen's' behavior towards LeBron James might have had a negative impact based on the metrics this study used. But to be fair, she did later issue a lengthy apology.

Meanwhile, "Fans engaging in traditions (73.5%), singing or joining in group cheers (72.8%), and being competitive (71.3%) were seen as the most attractive." Throughout the entire article, there are in-depth breakdowns and charts that even I could understand.

Atlantans will be happy to know that the Falcons and Braves were named the most attractive fanbases in the NFL and MLB, respectively. Whatever you're doing, keep it up, Atlanta fans. Big shoutout to The Upvote Factory, the Atlanta Hawks subreddit, for posting this article on their page. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

