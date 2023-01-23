Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (24-23) and Chicago Bulls (21-24).

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls have had almost mirror-image seasons of each other. They split their two prior matchups - both winning a game on a buzzer-beater. They have both played overseas. Also, injuries are at least partially to blame for their fringe playoff status.

With over half the regular season in the rearview mirror, both teams cannot afford to drop winnable games. It is safe to expect a fast-paced game with plenty of scoring tonight. The outcome of the game could hinge on which All-Star backcourt plays better.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have led Chicago with roughly 26 and 24 points per game, respectively. Meanwhile, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray average 27 and 21 points per game, respectively.

Both teams are desperate to make up lost ground, and they just happen to match up with each other perfectly. There is a solid chance they end up facing off in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, which only intensifies the need to finish on top and win the season series.

Injury Report

Chicago's injury report lists Goran Dragic (non-covid illness) as questionable. Lonzo Ball (knee) and Javonte Green (knee) are out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Onyeka Okonwgu (hamstring tightness) as questionable.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 238.5

Money Line: Hawks (+100) Bulls (-118)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: United Center

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Chicago Bulls will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black).