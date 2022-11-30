Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Scouting Report

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic met in the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season. As expected, Orlando dropped the game and embarked on an 82-game tank for Victor Wembanyama rebuild.

Atlanta has regressed after getting off to a hot start. They have lost four of their last five games and appear lost on offense—the All-Star backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have struggled with efficiency through the first quarter of the season.

The silver lining for Hawks fans is that defensive consistency always beats offense. Atlanta ranks 12th in defensive rating and does a solid job of limiting their opponents' looks at the basket, despite playing at a fast pace.

Tonight should be the perfect opportunity for Atlanta to break out of their slump. Not only is Orlando the lesser team, but they are battling injuries (more on that below). But then again, the memory of last week's Houston Rockets game still haunts Hawks fans.

Injury Report

Orland's injury report lists Mo Bamba (back) as questionable. In addition, Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee), Wendell Carter Jr. (foot), and Johnathan Isaac (hamstring) are out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) as doubtful.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-6)

Over/Under Point Total: 227.5

Money Line: Hawks (-225) Heat (+188)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Amway Center

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Orlando Magic will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (blue).