Atlanta Hawks Zaccharie Risacher has Another Efficient Game Against Slovenia And Luka Doncic
For Hawks fans, this game was another exciting matchup as both Luka Doncic and Zaccharie Risacher had significant moments throughout. Doncic finished the game scoring a team high 39 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on efficient shooting, and Risacher made four three pointers as he finished with 12 points in 11 minutes of play. As expected, Slovenia didn't have much help around Doncic, so Doncic found himself leading the way for his team in every way possible, leading both teams in minutes played with 34 minutes. When Risacher guarded Doncic, he forced him into a fade-away shot in which Doncic would go on to air-ball.
There was a moment at the end of the game where things got chippy between the two clubs as one of France's players, Sylvain Francisco, led the team in scoring with 32 points, but the last two points came after he went up to score a layup after a handshake from Slovenia. This is a result of the game being tournament play, where every point matters, as teams strive to advance further, and it may come down to a tiebreaker, so every point counts. However, this still angered many of Slovenia's players, as a fight nearly broke out, and players, coaches, and referees had to get involved to separate the two teams.
The game between the two teams wasn't a runaway game until late in the fourth quarter, as Slovenia led for most of the way, as they led for as long as 13 minutes and were shooting a highly efficient 52% from the field and 56% from three-point range in the first half to lead 54-47. In the first half, Slovenia clearly prioritized a faster pace, scoring 16 points off fastbreaks and recording nine assists at halftime. The teams were in a neck-and-neck race, with seven lead changes and eight ties in the first half alone, and neither team led by more than seven points in the first half.
In the second half, however, it was clear that France had come out with a more aggressive intensity on offense and defense, as they shot a higher percentage from the field at 48%, and a higher percentage from three-point range at 35%. On defense, France held Slovenia to 44% shooting from the field, after they had shot 52% in the first half, and forced them into heavy foul trouble, as Slovenia fouled 17 times compared to 12 in the first half, illustrating the struggle Slovenia faced in stopping France. Slovenia also turned the ball over a total of 14 times today, with seven each half.
Another area where France dominated was in the points in the paint, as they scored 38 points inside with little resistance from their opponents down low. As far as where Risacher should look to improve, it is being more active and having a more consistent impact outside of just scoring the basketball, as that could help him potentially earn more minutes, as he currently plays only 15 minutes per game.
France and Risacher will play again on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 11:00 AM against Israel.