Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Wemby)

An exciting slate of NBA games is set for Tuesday night, and there are four All-Stars that I’m eyeing in the player prop market to add even more intrigue to the action.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama are two players that I’m targeting on the second night of a back-to-back, especially with Steph facing a tough road ahead after Jimmy Butler tore his ACL on Monday night.

Plus, Western Conference guards Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards could be worth a look as player prop options, although I’m fading one of those two starts on Jan. 20.

Let’s dive into a breakdown and the latest odds for each of these props on Tuesday.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Edwards 4+ 3-Pointers (-107)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edwards is a great prop target against the Utah Jazz:

It’s hard to find a better matchup for Minnesota star Anthony Edwards on Tuesday night, as the All-Star guard takes on a Utah Jazz team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, opponent points per game and opponent 3-pointers made per game.

Oh, and the Jazz are 29th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.

With Utah on the second night of a back-to-back, Edwards and the Timberwolves should have a field day, especially from beyond the arc.

This season, Edwards is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers on 8.4 attempts per game, shooting an impressive 41.8 percent from deep. He’s made at least four shots from beyond the arc in five of his seven games this month, including a 9-for-16 showing from deep against San Antonio on Saturday.

I love this prop for Edwards against the worst 3-point defense in the NBA.

Steph Curry UNDER 10.5 Assists and Rebounds (-137)

I'm actually going to fade Steph on the second night of a back-to-back, although I don't think it's because he's going to struggle in this game.

This season, Curry only has 11 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his 34 games, and he's averaging just 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. When it comes to potential assists, Curry is averaging just 9.1 per night.

So, that puts him in a tough spot against a Toronto defense that is fifth in the NBA in defensive rating and third in opponent assists per game. Plus, with Jimmy Butler out, Curry is going to be called upon to carry the scoring load for the Warriors the rest of the season.

Steph has cleared this line three times in the month of January, but he had 11, 10 and seven assists in those games. Unless the two-time MVP is able to have a big game as a passer -- something Toronto has done a solid job limiting -- he's likely going to fall short of this line.

Curry had just four assists and three boards in his lone meeting with the Raptors this season.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 23.5 Points (-107)

Since returning to the starting lineup, Victor Wembanyama has cleared this prop in three of his five games, including back-to-back 30-point showings.

He had 39 points in a close win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, and the star big man followed that up with an efficient 33 points on Monday. Wemby has taken at least 15 shots in seven of the eight games he's played in since returning from a knee injury, giving him a great floor in this prop.

All we're asking is for the Spurs star to hit his season average on Tuesday, and I think he can against a Houston team that he scored 22 points on 16 shots against earlier in the season. There's no doubt that Wemby has been more aggressive since his calf injury, as he's kept his scoring in the mid-20s despite playing only around half the game every night.

This season, he has 24 or more points in 16 of his 29 appearances. I think he adds to that total on Jan. 20.

Luka Doncic UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (+102)

Even though Luka Doncic is averaging over seven rebounds per game this season, he's seen that number fall off in recent weeks.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard is averaging just 5.7 rebounds per game since Christmas Day, and he's seen his season-long number for rebound chances fall to just 11.7 per game.

That gives him a lot less wiggle room when it comes to this prop, especially since the Denver Nuggets are one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA. Denver ranks in the top 10 in opponent rebounds per game.

Since Christmas, Doncic only has four games (out of 12) with seven or more boards.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.