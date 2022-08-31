Skip to main content
Best Players That No Longer Play for Atlanta Hawks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Building a roster using only current NBA players who used to play for the Atlanta Hawks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Hawks are in a good place. After regressing last season, the front office rejuvenated the roster. After a series of moves, the team is now poised to make another deep playoff run like the magical 2020-21 team.

The NBA has become a game of musical chairs thanks to player movement, powerful agents, and aggressive general managers. So today, we are building the best roster possible using only former Hawks players.

Dennis Schroder

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles the ball.

The Hawks traded Dennis Schroder to the Thunder in July 2018.

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28

Current Team: Free Agent

Current Contract: Unrestricted Free Agent

Seasons with Hawks: 5

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. holds the ball during a game in 2015-16 season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. left the Hawks for the Knicks during the 2017 free agency period.

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 30

Current Team: Dallas Mavericks

Current Contract: Four-year, $75 million contract signed in August 2021.

Seasons with Hawks: 2

Cam Reddish

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Hawks traded Cam Reddish to the Knicks in January 2022.

Position: Small Forward

Age: 22

Current Team: New York Knicks

Current Contract: Four-year, $19 million contract signed in July 2019.

Seasons with Hawks: 2.5

Danilo Gallinari

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

The Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari to the Spurs in June 2022.

Position: Power Forward

Age: 34

Current Team: Boston Celtics

Current Contract: Two-year, $13.2 million contract signed July 2022.

Seasons with Hawks: 2

Al Horford

Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) dribbles the ball during the 2014-15 season.

Al Horford left the Hawks for the Celtics during the 2016 free agency period.

Position: Center

Age: 36

Current Team: Boston Celtics

Current Contract: Four-year, $109 million contract signed in July 2019.

Seasons with Hawks: 9

Bench: 

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry (95) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) defend Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

De'Andre Bembry and Kevin Huerter were teammates in Atlanta.

Point Guards: Delon Wright, Brandon Goodwin

Shooting Guards: Kevin Huerter, DeAndre' Bembry, Tony Snell

Forwards: Damion Lee, Kevin Knox

Centers: Damian Jones, Gorgui Dieng

Two-Way Contracts: 

Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays

