Best Players That No Longer Play for Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are in a good place. After regressing last season, the front office rejuvenated the roster. After a series of moves, the team is now poised to make another deep playoff run like the magical 2020-21 team.
The NBA has become a game of musical chairs thanks to player movement, powerful agents, and aggressive general managers. So today, we are building the best roster possible using only former Hawks players.
Dennis Schroder
Position: Point Guard
Age: 28
Current Team: Free Agent
Current Contract: Unrestricted Free Agent
Seasons with Hawks: 5
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Position: Shooting Guard
Age: 30
Current Team: Dallas Mavericks
Current Contract: Four-year, $75 million contract signed in August 2021.
Seasons with Hawks: 2
Cam Reddish
Position: Small Forward
Age: 22
Current Team: New York Knicks
Current Contract: Four-year, $19 million contract signed in July 2019.
Seasons with Hawks: 2.5
Danilo Gallinari
Position: Power Forward
Age: 34
Current Team: Boston Celtics
Current Contract: Two-year, $13.2 million contract signed July 2022.
Seasons with Hawks: 2
Al Horford
Position: Center
Age: 36
Current Team: Boston Celtics
Current Contract: Four-year, $109 million contract signed in July 2019.
Seasons with Hawks: 9
Bench:
Point Guards: Delon Wright, Brandon Goodwin
Shooting Guards: Kevin Huerter, DeAndre' Bembry, Tony Snell
Forwards: Damion Lee, Kevin Knox
Centers: Damian Jones, Gorgui Dieng
Two-Way Contracts:
Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays
Recommended For You
What RJ Barrett's Contract Extension Tells Us About De'Andre Hunter
Trae Young & Clint Capela Dominate UCLA Bruins