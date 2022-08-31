The Atlanta Hawks are in a good place. After regressing last season, the front office rejuvenated the roster. After a series of moves, the team is now poised to make another deep playoff run like the magical 2020-21 team.

The NBA has become a game of musical chairs thanks to player movement, powerful agents, and aggressive general managers. So today, we are building the best roster possible using only former Hawks players.

Dennis Schroder

The Hawks traded Dennis Schroder to the Thunder in July 2018. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28

Current Team: Free Agent

Current Contract: Unrestricted Free Agent

Seasons with Hawks: 5

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. left the Hawks for the Knicks during the 2017 free agency period. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 30

Current Team: Dallas Mavericks

Current Contract: Four-year, $75 million contract signed in August 2021.

Seasons with Hawks: 2

Cam Reddish

The Hawks traded Cam Reddish to the Knicks in January 2022. © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Small Forward

Age: 22

Current Team: New York Knicks

Current Contract: Four-year, $19 million contract signed in July 2019.

Seasons with Hawks: 2.5

Danilo Gallinari

The Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari to the Spurs in June 2022. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Power Forward

Age: 34

Current Team: Boston Celtics

Current Contract: Two-year, $13.2 million contract signed July 2022.

Seasons with Hawks: 2

Al Horford

Al Horford left the Hawks for the Celtics during the 2016 free agency period. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Center

Age: 36

Current Team: Boston Celtics

Current Contract: Four-year, $109 million contract signed in July 2019.

Seasons with Hawks: 9

Bench:

De'Andre Bembry and Kevin Huerter were teammates in Atlanta. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Point Guards: Delon Wright, Brandon Goodwin

Shooting Guards: Kevin Huerter, DeAndre' Bembry, Tony Snell

Forwards: Damion Lee, Kevin Knox

Centers: Damian Jones, Gorgui Dieng

Two-Way Contracts:

Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays

