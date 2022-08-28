Watch Trae Young & Clint Capela Dominate UCLA Basketball Team

Since taking over the UCLA Men's Basketball team in 2019, Mick Cronin has rejuvenated the proud program. As a result, the Bruins have a good mix of upperclassmen, transfers, and talented young players. It is one of the reasons why Sports Illustrated has the team ranked at No. 7 going into next year.

The Bruins absolutely got better after scrimmaging against Atlanta Hawks teammates Trae Young and Clint Capela. The duo led the NBA in assist-combos during the 2021-22 season per PBP Sports. So kudos to college kids for not backing down from the challenge.

Following his All-NBA season, Young has spent most of the summer in Los Angeles, California. We have seen him play at the Drew League and train with the NBA's best players in private workouts. But on Thursday, the 23-year-old pupil was the master.

Atlanta Hawks vs. UCLA Bruins

Rico Hines is a former Bruins player who has become one of the most respected names in basketball. Hines' private summer runs at UCLA have become legendary. Every summer, the pick-up games spawn viral videos.

Thanks to the YouTube channel BallisLife, fans got great footage of Young and Capela competing against most of the Bruins basketball team. We see Jaime Jacquez Jr., Jaylen Clark, and Amari Bailey, among other players on the court.

Like most summer workout videos, it is clear that professional players are going through the motions. They use the pick-up games as opportunities to improve conditioning and experiment with new moves.

Young, Capela, and the rest of the Hawks have their work cut out for them in the upcoming season. The Hawks regressed last year and are in win-now mode after trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. Training camp will start in approximately one month, and we cannot wait to see how the Hawks have improved this summer.

