Brian Windhorst Ranks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Higher Than Trae Young

Skip to main content
Brian Windhorst Ranks SGA Higher Than Trae Young

Brian Windhorst Ranks SGA Higher Than Trae Young

The NBA insider is getting roasted online.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA insider is getting roasted online.

If you're a fan of ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, then you often hear him preface his comments with "don't aggregate this." Well, unfortunately, Windhorst is getting aggregated for his comments on a recent podcast.

As you can see in the video above, Windhorst and Ohm Youngmisuk re-drafted the 2018 NBA Draft Class. The two analysts' rankings went in order: Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Deandre Ayton in the fifth spot.

Fans can and will debate Doncic versus Young for the rest of time. But taking Gilgeous-Alexander over Young is a strange choice. Young has played in 37 more games, scored 2,655 more points, dished 1,504 more assists, and outranks Gilgeous-Alexander in at least three of the most important advanced metrics according to Basketball-Reference.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 118-109.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder facing Trae Young and the Hawks in 2021.

There is no doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander is an exciting player with a bright future, but he is nowhere close to being in the same conversation as the Hawks All-NBA point guard. Luckily, fans are letting Windhorst know about it on Twitter. As always, stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Interview: Ice Cube Discusses Trae Young, Atlanta, Friday

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith (left) and sportswriter Brian Windhorst (right) prior to game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena.
News

Brian Windhorst Ranks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Higher Than Trae Young

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Kevin Durant (7) drop back on defense during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center.
News

Kyrie Irving Ends Hawks Hopes of Acquiring Kevin Durant

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Likes Idea of Playing with Kevin Durant

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forwards John Collins (20) and Danilo Gallinari (8) react after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Trade Talks Between Hawks, Spurs Takes Surprising Turn

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Decision on Danilo Gallinari Coming Soon

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks halfcourt logo at State Farm Arena.
News

Recapping Atlanta Hawks Rookie Press Conference

By Pat BensonJun 27, 2022
Find out who is playing for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA Summer League.
News

Atlanta Hawks Summer League Roster (So Far)

By Pat BensonJun 27, 2022
San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
News

Dejounte Murray, John Collins Trade Becoming More Realistic

By Pat BensonJun 26, 2022