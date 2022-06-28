Brian Windhorst Ranks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Higher Than Trae Young

If you're a fan of ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, then you often hear him preface his comments with "don't aggregate this." Well, unfortunately, Windhorst is getting aggregated for his comments on a recent podcast.

As you can see in the video above, Windhorst and Ohm Youngmisuk re-drafted the 2018 NBA Draft Class. The two analysts' rankings went in order: Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Deandre Ayton in the fifth spot.

Fans can and will debate Doncic versus Young for the rest of time. But taking Gilgeous-Alexander over Young is a strange choice. Young has played in 37 more games, scored 2,655 more points, dished 1,504 more assists, and outranks Gilgeous-Alexander in at least three of the most important advanced metrics according to Basketball-Reference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder facing Trae Young and the Hawks in 2021. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander is an exciting player with a bright future, but he is nowhere close to being in the same conversation as the Hawks All-NBA point guard. Luckily, fans are letting Windhorst know about it on Twitter.

