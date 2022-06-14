Interview: Ice Cube's Bringing BIG3 to Atlanta

Entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley love to throw around the word Disruptor when describing their latest exploitative market-based business plan for the gig economy. But a true disruptor resides 350 miles south in sunny Los Angeles.

Since storming onto the national scene in the late 1980s as the face of Gangsta rap, Ice Cube has made the establishment uncomfortable at every step of his career. Instead of embracing his well-deserved status in the industry, the 52-year-old would rather burn it down and create a more equitable economic model.

Whether it's reimagining music contracts, filming movies on a shoestring budget, or creating sports leagues, Ice Cube keeps the old guard on its heels. Additionally, he is adept at finding new talent and reviving older careers. So when the mogul called his basketball league, the BIG3, one of his greatest accomplishments, everyone should listen. Let's talk to the OG-iest of OG's.

Ice Cube founded the BIG3 in 2017. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How did the BIG3 not only survive the pandemic but grow during it?

"It was tough. It was a situation where we really had to figure out what we needed to do. We knew we wouldn't have a season. We actually worked on trying to create a bubble before the NBA. We had an idea to connect with Endemol, who does the Big Brother show and create a Big Brother/BIG3 show. But the networks wasn't ready. They were scrambling.

So what we did was just hunker down and get ready for the 2021 season and figure out what we needed to do to make sure that happened. During the bubble in Vegas was great. We added on a lot of great sponsors at the time. We just came back with a boost, and it pushed us all the way to this season."

What type of team owner is Snoop Dogg? Is he like Jerry Buss?

"Probably more like Jerry Buss than anybody I know. He's a jet-set guy. I think once the season gets rolling, he's going to kinda get his hands a little more dirty. He's been a BIG3 fan and supporter. We shoot a show called All About the BIG3 at his compound out there in Englewood.

So he's always been kinda close to the league. Show up, perform, do all the cool things. So to have him buy into the ownership of the Bivouac was real fun. We'll see what he brings. I think the first time he loses a game, you'll see the Snoop Dogg come out of him."

What do Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young have to do for Enemies to figure it out this season?

"I think Nick got to come in ready to play. Sometimes when a guy signs onto the BIG3, he don't really know what to expect when it comes to how tough it is to play in the league. So he learned a lesson last year. I think he'll come back ready. I think Gilbert has put pieces around him. Hopefully, it will work out, and they'll do better than they've been doing."

I cover the Hawks, so I have to ask. When is Atlanta getting some games?

"We're coming there for the Championship. So y'all are going to get the best we have to offer. You'll see the cream of the crop of the league. It's a great town, great arena. We did a game there in 2019, and people really showed up, and it was a great event."

'Ice Trae' Young celebrates after a big shot. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the Hawks, what does Ice Cube think about Ice Trae?

"I love it. He's a great player. He's got a cool name - I got a little love for all the ices in the world. But he got game too. I think he's a threat from anywhere on the floor. I think he makes everybody stay up at night who has to guard him. The whole team, not just one player. The whole team has to work to contain him. Kinda like how they play Steph Curry.

So, it's nothing but big things ahead of the young player, Ice Trae. Nothing but success coming for him. Nothing but well wishes coming from your homeboy Ice Cube when it comes to him."

I've got to say congratulations on the new Mount Westmore album. How's it been working with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort?

"Fun. It's like working with my knucklehead cousins. We've been knowing each other our whole careers. We've been friends our whole careers. We've been touring off and on with each other our whole careers.

So it's only right to be like, 'Yo, let's do a record together for everybody.' It's been extremely fun to go out on tour with those dudes. We do 2.5 hours on stage, so it's just a lot of California love going on from us. And we came out to Atlanta. It was a great reception. A lot of cool people in the house and a lot of fans. It's just been real cool to roll with those dudes."

Two Lakers fans and two Warriors fans in your supergroup. What are the basketball discussions like when y'all are out on the road?

"A lot of s*** talking, you know what I'm saying? Between E-40 and Too $hort, me and Snoop. But it's there this year. We just got to remind them, getting into the championship is one thing, but it ain't fun unless you're bringing home the chip. They know that. I told them, 'Don't pop champaign too early. You guys still have some work to do.'

But it's fun; we trash talk. We trash talk football because me and Too $hort are Raiders fans, E-40 is a 49ers fan, and Snoop is a Steelers fan. So we all going at it."

I'm a Lakers fan. So I wanted to know which specific Lakers team is your all-time favorite?

"The Showtime Lakers. They just made my teenage years amazing. Going to nine Finals, winning five of them. It just was an amazing decade. They had some of the greatest players - Magic, Worthy, Jamaal Wilkes, Cooper. It was just a great time. That's my favorite, and then Kobe and Shaq. They was the most dynamic duo we've ever had."

"Yeah, but Tony Emmerich, he just got fired. So maybe the new people that come in will see the light. It's getting to a point where if we don't do it soon, we probably need to lay it to bed. So they got to s*** or get off the pot as they say."

