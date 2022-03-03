Bulls vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding, and there are several interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Bulls Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Bulls Listen: Chicago Bulls Radio Network

Odds

Spread: CHI -4.5

Moneyline: ATL +165, CHI -200

Total O/U: 231.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

