Bulls vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

Bulls at Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding, and there are several interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Location
Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Bulls Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Bulls Listen: Chicago Bulls Radio Network
Odds
Spread: CHI -4.5
Moneyline: ATL +165, CHI -200
Total O/U: 231.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Breaking Down Five Plays from Hawks Loss to Celtics
Hawks Post Players Ranked Last in Key Defensive Metric