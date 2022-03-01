Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Upset with TNT

Skip to main content
Hawks Announcer Voices Frustrations with TNT

Bob spoke for all the fans on Twitter.

Bob Rathbun has served as the face and voice of the Atlanta Hawks for the last quarter-century. He is universally beloved in the city and always reciprocates the feeling towards friends and strangers alike. 

In addition to being talented, Rathbun knows his hoops. He regularly spots mistakes that players, coaches, and referees make before they even notice what happened. So, needless to say, when Rathbun speaks, we all listen. 

As you can see in the Tweet above, Rathbun made it clear to fans who were wanting to know why they wouldn't get to see or hear from him or his broadcasting partner Dominique Wilkins during the Hawks game against the Boston Celtics. 

Just so there is no confusion, Rathbun and Wilkins broadcast for Bally Sports, which is affiliated with Fox Sports. If you aren't in Atlanta, this may seem like a petty quibble. But we can assure you that Hawks fans want to hear the game called by their beloved broadcasters. Not just Rathbun and Wilkins, but the entire Bally Sports team.

Luckily, we get to hear the Rathbun's acerbic sense of humor and Wilkins' deep laughter again on Thursday night when the Hawks host the Bulls. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

