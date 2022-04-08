Welcome to the resistance, Colin Cowherd. For months I've been advocating for the national media to recognize Trae Young for his stellar season. Although it's unlikely to happen, the All-Star point guard deserves to be named to First Team All-NBA.

On today's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the veteran sports analyst lamented players who miss games. Cowherd said his rule would be players must play 85% of regular season games to be eligible for league honors such as the All-Star Game or All-NBA.

As you can see in the tweeted video above, Cowherd had an eclectic mix of players listed on his First Team: Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, and Nikola Jokic. It's bold, no doubt.

In his monologue, Cowherd echoed the sentiments of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who discussed players missing games during his press conference yesterday. It's a problem that the league must solve during the next CBA negotiations.

Luckily for Hawks fans, they have a warrior in Trae Young. Not only does he average a mind-blowing 28.3 points and 9.7 assists per game, but he's incredibly durable. Despite Young's small stature, only two players from the 2018 NBA Draft Class (Miles Bridges, Mikale Bridges) have logged more minutes than him.

As our brave leader often reminds us; Another day, another opportunity. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie

Lakers Front Office Shakeup Could Impact Trae Young