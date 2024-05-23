Dejounte Murray Responds To Utah Jazz Trade Rumor Involving Keyonte George
The Atlanta Hawks figure to be one of quite a few teams around the league to try and reshape their roster and one of the ways that the Hawks can do that this offseason is by breaking up their backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Atlanta was shopping Murray leading up to the trade deadline this season, but opted to not make a move. That figures to change this summer, but which guard will be traded is one of the big questions that Atlanta has to figure out this summer.
There was a report from Ben Anderson of Utah’s KSL Sports about a possible Murray trade involving Jazz guard Keyonte George. When speaking on the Jazz Notes podcast, this is what Anderson had to say about the potential trade
"I will tell you that there was some talk about Dejounte Murray to the Jazz at the trade deadline and it was going to cost the Jazz Keyonte George and the Jazz said no."
Murray responded to that rumor today on social media:
There were rumors swirling around the Hawks about sending Murray to the Lakers, Pelicans, Nets, and others leading up to the deadline. It is entirely possible the Hawks restart those conversations this summer.
I have written that the Magic would be a natural trade partner with the Hawks due to the defensive players that have that Atlanta could then fit around Trae Young. Orlando needs a point guard who is also a strong defender and a trade between the two teams makes a lot of sense.
The Spurs traded Murray to the Hawks two summers ago, but they are still in need of a true point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama, who just had one of the best rookie seasons of all time. San Antonio might be ready to win sooner than people think and a move to get Murray back would make a ton of sense. Atlanta could get some of their draft capital back and Murray gets to go to a place that is familiar.
There is still a ways to go before players start being dealt this offseason, but the Hawks are going to be right in the thick of nearly every conversation in what might be a wild summer.