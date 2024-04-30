These Two Teams Would Be Perfect Trade Partners For the Atlanta Hawks This Offseason
The Atlanta Hawks failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2020 and that might signal some changes to the roster this offseason. The backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young has not given the results the Hawks had hoped when they made the big trade for Murray two summers ago and that has led to heavy speculation that the Hawks will break up their backcourt this summer by trading one of the guards.
If/when Atlanta decides to do that, there are two teams that immediately standout when talking about hypothetical trades.
Those teams would be the Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans. Why do those teams stand out? Because those teams are in need of a point guard and someone who can lead the offense. They are also teams that have the kind of players that the Hawks would want back in a trade to stick beside whichever guard they decide not to trade.
In the case of Orlando, they have one of the best defenses in the NBA and it could get them all the way to the next round of the playoffs. Even if they win the series vs Cleveland though, it should not undercut their need to add a playmaking point guard to their team. That is one of the only things lacking and could propel them even further next season. I think Murray would be their preferred target for a few reasons. He would cost less than Young and his deal would not be a large burden on their salary cap. He is also a better defender than Young and a better fit on the team, though I think Young is the better player.
Players like Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, and Anthony Black should interest Atlanta, as would the treasure trove of picks that Orland has.
For New Orleans, it is a pretty similar deal, except they are at more of crossroads with their roster than Orlando is. The Pelicans are fresh off being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder and might need to remake their roster to better fit Zion Williamson. Could players like Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, or Jose Alvarado be available? New Orleans could use a lead guard to help the offense and either Young or Murray would fit. There were reported trade talks between New Orleans and Atlanta leading up to the trade deadline, but nothing came of them. New Orleans reportedly wanted Onyeka Okongwu with Murray and I don't think Atlanta will want to trade him unless it is for a big star.
It would not be surprising to see either of these teams reach out to Atlanta about their guards and I think a trade with either of them would be better than making a deal with the Lakers or most other teams. Will a deal be made? Only time will tell but these two teams make the most sense for the Hawks if they are interested in getting back players that will help them win.