Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Seeding Finalized

Everything you must know about the Play-In games.

It went down to the final day of the regular season, but the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament has been finalized. See below for the seeding, dates, television schedules, and outcomes of the do-or-die games.

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Information

Brooklyn Nets

Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Regular Season Record: 44-38

Seed: 7

Play-In Matchup: vs. (8) Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM (Eastern) on TNT

Outcomes: Winner advances to first round of Eastern Conference Playoffs at 7-seed. Loser plays winner of the 9 vs. 10 game.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Regular Season Record: 44-38

Seed: 8

Play-In Matchup: at (7) Brooklyn Nets

Date: Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM (Eastern) on TNT

Outcomes: Winner advances to first round of Eastern Conference Playoffs at 7-seed. Loser plays winner of the 9 vs. 10 game.

Atlanta Hawks

Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Regular Season Record: 43-39

Seed: 9

Play-In Matchup: vs. (10) Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00 PM (Eastern) on ESPN

Outcomes: Winner advances to play the loser of 8 vs. 9 game. Loser eliminated.

Charlotte Hornets

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) reacts to his three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center.

Regular Season Record: 43-39

Seed: 10

Play-In Matchup: at (9) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00 PM (Eastern) on ESPN

Outcomes: Winner advances to play the loser of 8 vs. 9 game. Loser eliminated.

After the first round of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, the loser of the 8/9 game plays the winner of the 9/10 game. That contest will take place on Friday, April 15, on ESPN during the early window. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

