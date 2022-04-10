Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Seeding Finalized
It went down to the final day of the regular season, but the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament has been finalized. See below for the seeding, dates, television schedules, and outcomes of the do-or-die games.
Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Information
Brooklyn Nets
Regular Season Record: 44-38
Seed: 7
Play-In Matchup: vs. (8) Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM (Eastern) on TNT
Outcomes: Winner advances to first round of Eastern Conference Playoffs at 7-seed. Loser plays winner of the 9 vs. 10 game.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Regular Season Record: 44-38
Seed: 8
Play-In Matchup: at (7) Brooklyn Nets
Date: Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM (Eastern) on TNT
Outcomes: Winner advances to first round of Eastern Conference Playoffs at 7-seed. Loser plays winner of the 9 vs. 10 game.
Atlanta Hawks
Regular Season Record: 43-39
Seed: 9
Play-In Matchup: vs. (10) Charlotte Hornets
Date: Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00 PM (Eastern) on ESPN
Outcomes: Winner advances to play the loser of 8 vs. 9 game. Loser eliminated.
Charlotte Hornets
Regular Season Record: 43-39
Seed: 10
Play-In Matchup: at (9) Atlanta Hawks
Date: Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00 PM (Eastern) on ESPN
Outcomes: Winner advances to play the loser of 8 vs. 9 game. Loser eliminated.
After the first round of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, the loser of the 8/9 game plays the winner of the 9/10 game. That contest will take place on Friday, April 15, on ESPN during the early window. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.
