Trae Young's Dad Responds to Steve Kerr's Comparison

Skip to main content
Trae Young's Dad Reacts to Steve Kerr's Comments

Trae Young's Dad Reacts to Steve Kerr's Comments

Rayford Young knows ball.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rayford Young knows ball.

Hoops fans love debating players. It's a pastime that everyone enjoys engaging in. However, some people's opinions weigh heavier than others. For example, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is a certified legend as a player and coach, so when he talks, people listen.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Warriors 121-110. Young led the way with 33 points and 15 assists (his most dimes of the season). To be fair, Stephen Curry was out with a foot injury, but Young still balled out.

Following the game, a video circulated online of Kerr discussing the comparisons between his point guard Stephen Curry and Hawks point guard Trae Young. When asked about the two players, Kerr said the following:

"I don't see the similarity actually. And I know people want to make it maybe because of the deep-shooting range. I see more of Luka with Trae just in a smaller package. Luka's obviously a big massive wing and can see over the top of the defense, can bully his way through the paint, through the defenders, but they have a very similar game in terms of it's going to be 50 high screen-and-rolls. It's going to be the ability to shoot a step-back three, to shoot a floater, to get to the rim, and to pick you apart defensively. Trae had 15 assists against us, he was making cross-court passes a lot like Luka. That's a pretty unique skill. So those guys remind me of each other more than Steph and Trae."

Trae Young's father, who was a problem at Texas Tech before playing professional ball, concurred with Kerr's statement. Check out Ray's tweet below.

Amen to what Ray said. The comparisons between Steph and Trae are getting played out and lazy. But nevertheless, I'm happy that the dialogue is positive and constructive rather than a lot of the blind hatred you see on social media every day. NBA fans are lucky to have Curry, Young, and Doncic. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Signs Major Deal with Sprite

Danilo Gallinari Trolls Golden State Warriors

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr with guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

Trae Young's Dad Responds to Steve Kerr's Comparison

By Pat Benson49 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shows emotion after a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers Scouting Report

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks host ady Ballers Women’s History Month Clinic.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Lady Ballers Clinic

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet are announced before participating in the three point contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
News

Trae Young Joins Team Sprite

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Mar 25, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after a three point basket during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center.
News

Trae Young Tweets About Kameron McGusty

By Pat BensonMar 26, 2022
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Danilo Gallinari Trolls Golden State Warriors on Twitter

By Pat BensonMar 26, 2022
Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on April 6, 2022.
News

Atlanta Hawks Celebrate 'Fan Appreciation Night' with NFTs

By Pat BensonMar 26, 2022