ESPN Panel Votes The Hawks As The Team That Had The Best Offseason
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection. It was a stunning trade that left the NBA world speechless.
More praise
"I think they'll be one of the best teams in the East and they utilized every tool in their toolbox," one executive said.
It is hard to not like what the Hawks did this offseason. This felt like the culmination of the past couple of offseasons of trying to put high-level, athletic defenders around star point guard Trae Young to try and maximize his skillset. Atlanta traded for Dyson Daniels and drafted Zaccharie Risacher last offseason and have now brought in Porzingis, Alexander-Walker, Kennard, and Newell to add to that core.
Will it result in more winning?
The question that still has to be answered though is if this will result in more winning. With Jayson Tatum out for the season in Boston and Tyrese Haliburton out for the season in Indiana, there is an opening for the Hawks to emerge as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. While Cleveland and the Knicks are (mostly) known commodities, the rest of the conference contenders like Orlando and Detroit have a lot to prove.
The consensus seems to be that the Hawks have nailed their offseason, but now the biggest challenge remains and that is putting a winning product on the court. That part begins next week when training camp opens.