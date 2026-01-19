Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Wizards)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed his first game since late November on Jan. 16 in the team's overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.

Now, it appears that the two-time NBA Finals MVP could be out for an extended period.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Leonard is dealing with left knee irritation, and he's set to miss the two road games for the Clippers on Monday and Tuesday to start the week. Leonard has officially been ruled out against the Washington Wizards on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard — who’s having a career year — is dealing with left knee irritation and is being sent home from the road trip for treatment, league sources tell @NBAonPrime, @NBATV. He’ll be evaluated once the team returns Wednesday. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 18, 2026

This is a major blow to a Clippers team that is looking to secure a play-in tournament spot -- at the very least -- in the Western Conference.

Leonard is having a terrific 2025-26 season, averaging 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3-point range. The Clippers are five games under .500 this season, but they're 15-15 in the games that Leonard has played in.

L.A. will turn to James Harden and others on Monday with a five-game winning streak on the line against Washington. Even with Leonard out, oddsmakers have set the Clippers as 6.5-point road favorites in this game.

Here's a look at how to bet on Los Angeles in the prop market with Leonard set to miss this early-week road trip.

Best Clippers Prop Bet vs. Wizards

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

John Collins OVER 20.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)

Collins has missed the last two games with a groin injury, but he's listed as available for Monday afternoon's matchup with Washington.

Prior to that, Collins was having a big month of January, averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game. For the season, he's averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3.

Collins should have an expanded offensive role with Leonard out, and this is a great matchup all around for the veteran forward. Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and it is 29th in the league in defensive rating.

While Collins did not dress in the Clippers' win over Washington earlier this month, the team did score 119 points in that game. I expect Collins to put together a big game in place of Leonard on Monday.

