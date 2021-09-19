Every NBA Record Broken or Tied by Trae Young

In just three short seasons, the Hawks point guard has added himself to the record books many times over.

As we continue celebrating Trae Young's birthday, it's time to look at the history made by Number 11. Here is a brief list compiling every time Young has tied or set a new NBA record.

2018-19 Season

October 22, 2018 - Recorded a 35-point double-double in his third professional game.

March 1, 2019 - First rookie since Michael Jordan to put up 45+ points and 15+ assists.

March 26, 2019 - Passed Michael Jordan for second-most 30-point + 10-assist games by a rookie in NBA history.

2020-2021 Regular Season

February 17, 2021 - 5th player in NBA history to record at least 15 career 40-point games at the age of 22 or younger.

2021 Postseason

June 2, 2021 - Joined Michael Jordan as the only two players in NBA history to score 30+ points in three straight road playoff games against the Knicks.

June 14, 2021 - First player to record at least 25 points and 18 assists in a playoff game since Tim Hardaway in 1991.

June 14, 2021 - The youngest player on record to drop 20+ PTS and 15+ AST in an NBA playoff game.

June 18, 2021 - Longest streak (11 games) in NBA postseason history with 20+ points and 7+ assists.

June 20, 2021 - Joined Doc Rivers as the only Hawks player to record a double-double with points and assists in Game 7.

June 23, 2021 - The youngest player ever to record 40+ points and 10+ assists in a Conference Finals game.

June 23, 2021 - First Hawks player to score 20+ points and drop 10+ assists in three straight playoff games.

June 23, 2021 - First player in NBA history to record 45-or-more points and 10-or-more assists in a Conference Finals game.

June 23, 2021 - Most points in a Conference Finals debut (42).

August 2021 - Leads NBA in points from 34+ feet since 1996.

The man is only 23-years-old. If Trae Young can stay healthy, then he will completely re-write the history books. Keep it locked in as we continue to celebrate 'Ice Trae's' birthday.

