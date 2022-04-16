Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Cavaliers

Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Cavaliers
As Kanye West rapped in the 2011 classic No Church In The Wild, "Sunglasses and Advil, last night was mad real." The Atlanta Hawks did the unthinkable and won two straight Play-In Tournament games, including a gutsy road performance without their starting front court. Before we move on to Miami, let's look back at what happened in Cleveland.
Lessons Learned Last Night
Trae Young - NBA's Best Point Guard
At halftime, the Hawks were down by 10 and could have easily given up. All-inclusive resorts in Cancun were calling their names. Instead, the bench mob stopped the bleeding, and Trae Young led the team with 32 second-half points with zero turnovers.
You knew the game was over late in the third quarter when Cleveland fans began chanting "**** Trae Young." It's the death rattle of fanbases suffering the terminal illness that is being Young's opponents. Honestly, it's unclear how anyone can watch Young's game and not think he's the best point guard in the NBA.
Family
It didn't take long for a good portion of the Hawks bench to clear after Clint Capela went down with a hyper-extended right knee. Onyeka Okongwu and Gorgui Dieng filled in remarkably for the injured big man. But it's Okongwu's post-game quote that really stuck with me. The second-year player said, "As a brotherhood, I just wanted to take care of his duties."
Post-LeBron Cavaliers
The Cavaliers had an amazing first half of the season. But when the injury bug bit them, they began taking on water at the worst part of the season. After losing on the road to the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers hosted their first postseason game since LeBron James was in uniform (2018).
It's clear the Cavaliers have a solid foundation, which is progress. However, they still have more work to do. Also, it's safe to say the fans have a new nemesis in Trae Young.
Jarrett Allen
Kudos to Jarrett Allen for returning to play in this game. The All-Star center had been out since March 6 with a fractured finger. Despite missing over a month, Allen played 36 minutes last night.
Allen finished with 11 points (4-4 FG) and some spectacular dunks. However, the big man was held to just 3 rebounds, which is a far cry from the 10.8 he averaged during the regular season.
Recommended For You
Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years
Trae Young's New Shoes Show Love to Dogs