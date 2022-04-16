Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Cavaliers

Skip to main content
Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Cavaliers

Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Cavaliers

The Hawks won the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks won the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

As Kanye West rapped in the 2011 classic No Church In The Wild, "Sunglasses and Advil, last night was mad real." The Atlanta Hawks did the unthinkable and won two straight Play-In Tournament games, including a gutsy road performance without their starting front court. Before we move on to Miami, let's look back at what happened in Cleveland.

Lessons Learned Last Night

Trae Young - NBA's Best Point Guard

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

At halftime, the Hawks were down by 10 and could have easily given up. All-inclusive resorts in Cancun were calling their names. Instead, the bench mob stopped the bleeding, and Trae Young led the team with 32 second-half points with zero turnovers.

You knew the game was over late in the third quarter when Cleveland fans began chanting "**** Trae Young." It's the death rattle of fanbases suffering the terminal illness that is being Young's opponents. Honestly, it's unclear how anyone can watch Young's game and not think he's the best point guard in the NBA.

Family

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) is helped off the court in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It didn't take long for a good portion of the Hawks bench to clear after Clint Capela went down with a hyper-extended right knee. Onyeka Okongwu and Gorgui Dieng filled in remarkably for the injured big man. But it's Okongwu's post-game quote that really stuck with me. The second-year player said, "As a brotherhood, I just wanted to take care of his duties."

Post-LeBron Cavaliers

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) celebrates his three-point basket in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers had an amazing first half of the season. But when the injury bug bit them, they began taking on water at the worst part of the season. After losing on the road to the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers hosted their first postseason game since LeBron James was in uniform (2018).

It's clear the Cavaliers have a solid foundation, which is progress. However, they still have more work to do. Also, it's safe to say the fans have a new nemesis in Trae Young.

Jarrett Allen

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) smiles in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Kudos to Jarrett Allen for returning to play in this game. The All-Star center had been out since March 6 with a fractured finger. Despite missing over a month, Allen played 36 minutes last night.

Allen finished with 11 points (4-4 FG) and some spectacular dunks. However, the big man was held to just 3 rebounds, which is a far cry from the 10.8 he averaged during the regular season.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Trae Young's New Shoes Show Love to Dogs

Trae Young Demands Your Respect

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts beside forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Cavaliers

By Pat Benson19 seconds ago
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hawks vs. Cavaliers

By Pat BensonApr 15, 2022
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

By Pat BensonApr 15, 2022
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Trae Young Hilariously Responds to Skip Bayless on Twitter

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American recording artist Jay-Z watches the game during the first half between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.
Culture

Jay-Z, Quavo, Other Celebrities Attend Hawks Game

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball from the floor to forward De'Andre Hunter (12) behind Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway Honors Dogs

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022