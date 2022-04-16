Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Cavaliers

At halftime, the Hawks were down by 10 and could have easily given up. All-inclusive resorts in Cancun were calling their names. Instead, the bench mob stopped the bleeding, and Trae Young led the team with 32 second-half points with zero turnovers.

You knew the game was over late in the third quarter when Cleveland fans began chanting "**** Trae Young." It's the death rattle of fanbases suffering the terminal illness that is being Young's opponents. Honestly, it's unclear how anyone can watch Young's game and not think he's the best point guard in the NBA.