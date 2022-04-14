Skip to main content
Trae Young Debuts New Colorway Dedicated to His Dogs

Trae Young Debuts New Colorway Dedicated to His Dogs

Trae Young's newest kicks have a special meaning.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young's newest kicks have a special meaning.

Trae Young has been deep in his bag this season. The All-Star point guard led the NBA in total points and total assists for only the second time in league history. Fittingly, Adidas has matched his energy with the kicks he's wearing on the court.

Last night, I sent out my usual 'New Adidas Trae Young 1 colorway alert' tweet. Fans immediately tried guessing the meaning behind the multi-colored, mismatched sneakers. Take a look at the picture below and see if you can figure it out.

Per Young's Instagram story, the colorway was inspired by his two dogs, 'Normi' and 'Lanta.' The two adorable pups' names pay homage to the cities Norman and Atlanta. Now the dogs have reached new levels of fame after last night.

As I mentioned above, Adidas has gone nuts with the colorways of their best-selling signature basketball shoe. We've seen collaborations with rappers, tributes to Atlanta, and family-inspired colorways.

I have officially lost count of the myriad colorways of Young's shoes. But I am not complaining. Let's just hope Adidas spreads the love and turns some of the PE's (Player Exclusive) into GR's (General Release). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie

Trae Young Wears 'Camo' Colorway Against Nets

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball from the floor to forward De'Andre Hunter (12) behind Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Culture

New Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorway Honors Dogs

By Pat Benson59 seconds ago
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) at the end of the game at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Hornets

By Pat Benson38 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after scoring a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Charlotte Hornets 132-103

By Pat Benson12 hours ago
Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Shannon Sharpe during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre.
News

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Debate Trae Young vs. LaMelo Ball

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) talks with an official during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center.
News

Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hornets vs. Hawks Game

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

By Pat BensonApr 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat BensonApr 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.
News

Latest John Collins Injury Update is Encouraging

By Pat BensonApr 12, 2022