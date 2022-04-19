Clint Capela Possibly Returning Sooner Than Expected

Skip to main content
Good News on Clint Capela's Injury Status

The Hawks need their big man.

When Clint Capela went down with a hyper-extended right knee in the second quarter of Friday's Play-In game, it felt like the Atlanta Hawks season might be over. Thanks to a gutsy team effort, the Hawks completed a 14-point comeback on the road.

The news got even better the next day. After arriving in Miami, Capela's MRI was clean of any serious damage. Initially, the Hawks said Capela was out and would be re-evaluated in one week (Saturday, April 24). That just so happened to be the day between Games 3 and 4 in Atlanta.

However, in a radio interview on 92.9 FM The Game, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk just provided a positive update. According to Hawks radio broadcaster Mike Conti, Schlenk said that Capela "restarted strength exercises and will be re-evaluated on Friday."

That might not seem like much, but if Capela returns earlier than expected, it could help swing the series for the underdog Hawks. 'The Swiss Bank' averaged 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. While that's a steep decline from last year, it's still valuable production for the team.

Capela was sorely missed in Game One as the Hawks got dominated 115-91. Game Two is tonight in Miami, and with no Capela anchoring the team's defense, the Hawks have their work cut out for them.

As always, I will live-tweet the game and be back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

