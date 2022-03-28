Clint Capela on Hawks Struggles "I could feel the excitement wasn’t the same"

Skip to main content
Clint Capela Felt Hawks' Excitement "Wasn't the Same"

Capela told the truth about the team's struggles.

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret that the Atlanta Hawks are underperforming. Even the most skeptical hoops fans didn't expect the team to regress the way they have this season. With eight games remaining, the Hawks are 37-37 and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks defensive rating is 26th in the NBA, which is not a huge surprise. But what's confounded the organization and its fans is the clear lack of consistency on a nightly basis. In an interview with Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Clint Capela provided valuable insight into what's really going on with the team.

When asked how he would describe this season, Capela said: 

"I could feel the excitement wasn’t the same to get into this season because we just saw each other and then we had to go back into it so soon. I can feel like we had that problem."

Capela went on to further clarify his answer by describing the 2.5-month offseason and not having enough time off to "regenerate." As always, Capela's entire interview was compelling. He discussed the team's coaching, schemes, and postseason outlook. You can get to the article by clicking here.

Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson dunks on Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on March 22, 2022.

Adding my thoughts here, it's disheartening to hear that Capela (and perhaps the team) palpably felt less enthusiastic about this season. Fans in Atlanta certainly did not feel that way following the team's trip to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. 

Capela's comments make even more sense when put in context with what Trae Young said about the regular season being "boring." But this team has no right to feel bored or complacent. The Hawks roster is youthful and has not won anything yet. If the season ended today, they would have to win two consecutive road games in the Play-In Tournament just to enter the Eastern Conference Playoffs. 

Tonight, the Hawks are heavy favorites against the Indiana Pacers and cannot afford another unexpected road loss like the two games they dropped to the Detroit Pistons this month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

