Hawks Trade Cam Reddish to Knicks

Well, this was not what we were hoping would happen. An unexpected trade between unlikely trade partners just took place. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN just tweeted the details of a deal that sends Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a draft pick and Kevin Knox. Check out all the moving parts below.

Either the Hawks are rebuilding (unlikely), or they are stockpiling the assets required for a more significant trade. Does this mean Ben Simmons will eventually be a Hawk? Perhaps. Last we heard, those talks were not going anywhere because 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey tried attaching Tobias Harris to the deal.

Even if Simmons doesn't work out, there are other unhappy stars around the league. Jaylen Brown and Brandon Ingram are the two I'm most interested in right now. But honestly, I'm sad to see Reddish leave Atlanta. He's come so far in 2.5 seasons and was enjoying his best campaign yet. #CamFam for life!

