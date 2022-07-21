Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Grades

Round 1 (Pick 16 Overall): SF AJ Griffin – Duke

Draft Pick Grade: B

When the Hawks drafted Griffin in the first round, they addressed some of their crucial needs, but by no means was everything they could have had they selected a different player.

Griffin's greatest strength is his scoring efficiency from all over the floor. To go along with his 6’6”, 222-pound frame that allows him to penetrate and slash inside quite well, Griffin is very in tune with his shooting touch and shot selection, leading him to finish his sole season at Duke with a 49.3 field goal percentage to go with a 44.7% average from behind the arc as well. Because he possesses great physicality, strength, and athleticism, Griffin creates space for himself with ease and is a powerful finisher when attacking the rim.

That said, the reason why Griffin receives a B grade in my book predominantly comes down to his lack of versatility as a playmaker, his spotty defense, and his unrefined areas that could take 2-3 years to develop, if not longer. There’s a lot here but let’s break down the specifics.

First and foremost, when Griffin was playing at Duke alongside Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, and Wendell Moore, his scoring wasn’t always needed to win games, which frequently exposed the minimal productivity Griffin would display in other areas. In 39 games played (24 minutes per game), Griffin only averaged 3.9 rebounds and 1 assist. In fact, Griffin only had four games where he recorded seven rebounds or more on the season, illustrating a big gap in his potential playmaking ability when he isn’t tasked with scoring the ball. This is something for the Hawks to keep an eye on, particularly since they have plenty of scorers who can get the job done on any night, to begin with, aside from Griffin.

Secondly, Griffin has shaky defense that has been a work-in-progress. Because of his size and bulkiness, Griffin doesn’t have great footwork and can be a little cumbersome to react defensively. Throughout all 39 games he played this season, Griffin averaged 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals per game, which will have to change if he intends to maximize his potential as a two-way forward in the NBA.

Lastly, because he’s so young (Griffin is turning 19 on August 25th) and only played a single season in college, Griffin will take a couple of years at the minimum to really come into his own and refine his growing skillset. Whether it’s his willingness to pass more, to his familiarity of how aggressive to be as a scorer and when, to getting acquainted with his spots, to sharpening his defensive influence, Griffin still has a lot to improve. And seeing how stacked the Hawks lineup already is, he could take some time to really become the star people have projected him to be.

As a result of their deep roster, it’s difficult to fathom Griffin being much more than a key scorer off the bench the Hawks will bring in when resting their starters. Whether the Hawks play big and slot him in at the two or have him come in at the three, Griffin has the potential to be the valuable catch-and-shoot asset and mid-range assassin that the Hawks could plug in when they need a scoring boost. It’s hard to see Griffin being a part of the Rookie of the Year conversations. But you can expect him to bring an uplifting scoring attack that will spread the floor for a dangerous Hawks offense.