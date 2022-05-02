Should Lou WIlliams Retire or Keep Playing?

Even though he’ll be 36 in October, it’s hard for me to see Williams leave the NBA just yet, and I foresee him playing at least one more season, whether it’s with the Hawks or a different NBA team.

For starters, Williams can still play at a high level. And just because he didn’t get the minutes, he needed to illustrate that this season doesn’t mean he can’t receive the minutes to do so elsewhere with his talent and experience.

But the last two points that are worth addressing come down to the following. The first is that Williams also said in that very same Taylor Rooks interview that “he’s also okay with continuing to play if that’s where it takes him.” So despite all the speculation about his retirement, Williams might still have the urge and drive to play, and if so, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t come back to the NBA for another season.

Moreover, Williams might want to hang around a bit longer to go after the one dream he’s yet to achieve: an NBA Title. Even if that comes with playing a smaller role, he can be there to mentor younger players who are learning the game still.

What does this mean, you might be wondering? Well, look, for example, at what Udonis Haslam does for the Miami Heat. Although he’s 41 years old, Haslam is like a player-coach who will usually get garbage minutes when he steps on the court but is mainly on the team to guide and lead the Heat's youth. Williams isn’t in his 40s yet, but this could be a role he could look into, particularly with a team that means so much to him like that of the Hawks.

The second and final point that’s worth chewing on is that Williams has never earned $10 million per year in the NBA. It’s hard to believe, considering what he’s accomplished, but it’s the one sad truth about William’s career. However, what’s interesting is that Williams’ yearly salaries have only gone up since he first set foot in the NBA. Just to give you an idea, Williams has received $8 million per year in his last three seasons in the league, which just so happens to be the most he’s received to date. Though owners like to penny pinch, Williams could land a one-year $10 million dollar contract should he find a bigger role elsewhere, and that’s something he might want to pursue next season.

In all fairness, Williams has had himself one long career in the NBA. But despite there being a very viable chance he decides to depart from the game, I just don’t think ‘Sweet Lou’ is done quite yet.