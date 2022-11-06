Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121

Summary

Saturday night's game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans did not disappoint. A near-sellout crowd at State Farm Arena was treated to a shootout during their one look at the Pelicans of the season. Luckily for Atlantans, the Hawks won in overtime 124-121.

Trae Young, clad in protective eyewear, led the Hawks with 34 points. Clint Capela had an extraordinary game, logging 21 points and 19 rebounds. But the game ball goes to Dejounte Murray.

Murray provided a triple-double and hit a clutch game-tying shot with four seconds left in regulation. The Hawks jumped on the Pelicans in overtime before ceding ground and narrowly outscoring the Pelicans 15-12.

Overall, the Hawks offense was lacking this game. The team shot 45.6% from the field and 25% from deep. Outside of Jalen Johnson, the bench provided little production.

The Pelicans were led by Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, who scored points 29 points each. As expected, the Pelicans did most of their damage inside. Of course, it does not hurt that the Pelicans played less than 24 hours ago.

The Hawks are back in action on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 34 PTS, 10 AST

Dejounte Murray - 22 PTS, 11 AST, 10 REB

Clint Capela - 21 PTS, 19 REB

Pelicans Leaders

CJ McCollum - 29 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB

Zion Williamson - 29 PTS, 8 REB

Herbert Jones - 19 PTS, 9 REB

