Skip to main content

Hawks Defeat Pelicans 124-121

The Atlanta Hawks improve to 6-3 after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Summary

Saturday night's game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans did not disappoint. A near-sellout crowd at State Farm Arena was treated to a shootout during their one look at the Pelicans of the season. Luckily for Atlantans, the Hawks won in overtime 124-121.

Trae Young, clad in protective eyewear, led the Hawks with 34 points. Clint Capela had an extraordinary game, logging 21 points and 19 rebounds. But the game ball goes to Dejounte Murray. 

Murray provided a triple-double and hit a clutch game-tying shot with four seconds left in regulation. The Hawks jumped on the Pelicans in overtime before ceding ground and narrowly outscoring the Pelicans 15-12.

Overall, the Hawks offense was lacking this game. The team shot 45.6% from the field and 25% from deep. Outside of Jalen Johnson, the bench provided little production.

The Pelicans were led by Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, who scored points 29 points each. As expected, the Pelicans did most of their damage inside. Of course, it does not hurt that the Pelicans played less than 24 hours ago. 

The Hawks are back in action on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 34 PTS, 10 AST

Dejounte Murray - 22 PTS, 11 AST, 10 REB

Clint Capela - 21 PTS, 19 REB

Pelicans Leaders

CJ McCollum - 29 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB

Zion Williamson - 29 PTS, 8 REB

Herbert Jones - 19 PTS, 9 REB

Recommended For You

Update on Bogdan Bogdanovic's Knee

Atlanta Hawks Take Over Comedy Central Show

Interview: Grant Hill

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots over Hawks forward John Collins.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121

By Pat Benson
Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against the Hawks.
News

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson
Bogdan Bogdanovic stands with their hands on his hips.
News

Latest News on Bogdan Bogdanovic's Recovery

By Pat Benson
Dominique Wilkins interviewed on Comedy Central.
News

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Hosts Dominique Wilkins & John Collins

By Pat Benson
Flyer for Hawks Veterans Appreciation Night.
Culture

Hawks & Georgia Power Team Up for ‘Veterans Appreciation Night'

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray hangs on the rim after dunking.
News

Five Takeaways from the Hawks Win in New York

By Pat Benson
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray celebrates a made shot.
News

Hawks Fight Back to Beat Knicks 112-99

By Pat Benson
State Farm Arena
News

Hawks Spotlighting Voting with 'ATL Vote' Campaign

By Pat Benson