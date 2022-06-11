You were more than a household name in the 90s. You were a legitimate celebrity. Who was a famous person you met that had you starstruck at that time?

"I was around sports my whole life, so I wasn't starstruck by being around athletes. When I was young, I met Stevie Wonder. I'm a big boxing fan. I do remember meeting George Foreman in the late 70s. But yeah, I met a few people here and there. But I was around football my whole life and wasn't in awe of a lot of those guys because I was always around them."

In the book, you discuss your sneaker deal with FILA. It was a best-seller and worn by rappers like Tupac and Method Man. But Charles Barkley blamed the shoes for your injuries. How did that make you feel?

"Yeah, I mean, Charles. Come on... I think it was a time when you didn't have the access. People didn't have the full story. They didn't know the totality of my injury ordeal. In the book, I really went through and explained what happened. A lot of people had no idea the extremes that took place. All people knew was I wasn't out there playing, so I think it was easy and maybe a little bit lazy to blame it on the shoes. But it was so much more in-depth and detailed.

And there was some, no pun intended, the ball was dropped a little bit in terms of the care and decisions that were made. So when you read the whole story, when Charles Barkley read- I got the audio version for my guy Chuck too. He can understand that and maybe come up with a different conclusion as it relates to how I got hurt."

On the flip side, how does it feel that your FILA signature sneakers have become popular again?

"It is cool. This young generation, they like retro. Retro has a story behind it. There's a history behind it. Some of the styles and fashion trends back then are kind of recircling. So it's pretty cool. It's great to re-release the shoes and do them in different colorways and do them in different partnerships... Those are my shoes, and people identify me with those shoes, so it's certainly flattering to see them still be well-received."

After hardly missing a game during your first six seasons with Detroit, you went to Orlando via a sign-and-trade. Were there any other teams you were interested in at that time besides the Magic?

"Yeah, I went into great detail about the Magic recruiting trip when Tim Duncan and I were both there together. I also had the Knicks, San Antonio, Miami, Chicago, and also staying in Detroit. So those were the options. Some of whom had cap-space, some of whom didn't. But those were teams I was interested in at that time."