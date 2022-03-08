Atlanta Hawks Fans on Team's Struggles

- "Strictly the players. Nobody out there leaving people wide open but them. Defense just gotta be better."

- "Players play defense. Or they don’t. It’s really that simple. When the Hawks lock in on defense, they can play with anyone. When they give up open shots and don’t rebound, anyone can beat them."

- "Players play down to the level of their competition. No effort or passion early in games and every team they play goes late into games feeling confident about their shot."

- "Anybody that doesn't say 'players' should have their accounts banned for a month. This is 1000000000% on the players."

- "We play the Suns and Bucks off the court this year, but don't show up against Pistons, Spurs, etc. It's a lack of leadership, no Kobe/Jimmy Butler type of player-leader. The talent and execution are there, we act like we have 'arrived' and haven't won **** yet. It's frustrating."

- "They don't take 'bad' teams seriously, even though everyone on the other side also made it into the NBA."

-"If you blame anyone other than the guys wearing the jerseys we ain’t got nothing to talk about real talk."