Hawks More Likely to Make Playoffs than Nets

Hawks More Likely to Make Playoffs Than These Teams

The Hawks still have a good shot at the playoffs.

Today the basketball world was treated to one of the best games of the season. Despite having both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court, the Nets lost to the Celtics 126-120. 

Of course, the Celtics were favored to win the game by roughly 5 points. They were good the first half of the season but got markedly better since trading for Derrick White. That's one of the reasons why FiveThirtyEight and ESPN's BPI Playoff Odds have the Celtics as the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Spoiler alert, both computer programs give the Toronto Raptors a better chance of making the playoffs than the Atlanta Hawks. Luckily for my readers, the Hawks still have a good shot at making the playoffs.

Eastern Conference Playoff Chances

Atlanta Hawks

Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts after a call during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

It's no secret that this season is not what the Hawks had hoped for after last year's playoff run. They are 31-32 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. However, they have the best point guard in the Eastern Conference. Even better, Tankathon rates their remaining strength of schedule at second-easiest in the NBA.

FiveThirtyEight: (43-39). 69% Chance of Making Playoffs

ESPN: (42-40). 62.9% Chance of Making Playoffs

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.

No one expected the super team Nets to be 32-33 and 9th in the Eastern Conference in early March. However, their season got derailed by Kyrie Irving's absence and James Harden's trade. Even worse, Ben Simmons is yet to make his debut for the Nets. 

FiveThirtyEight: (42-40). 48% Chance of Making Playoffs

ESPN: (40-42). 35.3% Chance of Making Playoffs

Charlotte Hornets

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena.

The Hornets slumped throughout most of February, they fell all the way down to 10th in the Eastern Conference. However, they have rebounded with two straight wins and are now at the 8th spot. Tankathon rates their remaining strength of schedule at 19th in the NBA.

FiveThirtyEight: (40-42) 28% Chance of Making Playoffs

ESPN: (40-42) 34.7% Chance of Making Playoffs

Washington Wizards

Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) dribbles as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.

The writing was on the wall for the Wizards when Bradley Beal was ruled out for the season after suffering a wrist injury. However, that doesn't mean that Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope don't want to play the role of spoiler in the Eastern Conference.

FiveThirtyEight: (35-47). 0.6% Chance of Making Playoffs

ESPN: (36-36) 2.2% Chance of Making Playoffs

