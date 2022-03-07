Hawks More Likely to Make Playoffs than Nets

Today the basketball world was treated to one of the best games of the season. Despite having both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court, the Nets lost to the Celtics 126-120.

Of course, the Celtics were favored to win the game by roughly 5 points. They were good the first half of the season but got markedly better since trading for Derrick White. That's one of the reasons why FiveThirtyEight and ESPN's BPI Playoff Odds have the Celtics as the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Spoiler alert, both computer programs give the Toronto Raptors a better chance of making the playoffs than the Atlanta Hawks. Luckily for my readers, the Hawks still have a good shot at making the playoffs.

Eastern Conference Playoff Chances Atlanta Hawks Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports It's no secret that this season is not what the Hawks had hoped for after last year's playoff run. They are 31-32 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. However, they have the best point guard in the Eastern Conference. Even better, Tankathon rates their remaining strength of schedule at second-easiest in the NBA. FiveThirtyEight: (43-39). 69% Chance of Making Playoffs ESPN: (42-40). 62.9% Chance of Making Playoffs Brooklyn Nets © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports No one expected the super team Nets to be 32-33 and 9th in the Eastern Conference in early March. However, their season got derailed by Kyrie Irving's absence and James Harden's trade. Even worse, Ben Simmons is yet to make his debut for the Nets. FiveThirtyEight: (42-40). 48% Chance of Making Playoffs ESPN: (40-42). 35.3% Chance of Making Playoffs Charlotte Hornets © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports The Hornets slumped throughout most of February, they fell all the way down to 10th in the Eastern Conference. However, they have rebounded with two straight wins and are now at the 8th spot. Tankathon rates their remaining strength of schedule at 19th in the NBA. FiveThirtyEight: (40-42) 28% Chance of Making Playoffs ESPN: (40-42) 34.7% Chance of Making Playoffs Washington Wizards Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports The writing was on the wall for the Wizards when Bradley Beal was ruled out for the season after suffering a wrist injury. However, that doesn't mean that Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope don't want to play the role of spoiler in the Eastern Conference. FiveThirtyEight: (35-47). 0.6% Chance of Making Playoffs ESPN: (36-36) 2.2% Chance of Making Playoffs

