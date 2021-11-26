Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Memphis Grizzlies. This game features two of the best young point guards in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: FedExForum

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Grizzlies Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio

Odds

Spread: Hawks +1

Moneyline: ATL +100, MEM -118

Total O/U: 225.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

