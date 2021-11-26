Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Memphis Grizzlies. This game features two of the best young point guards in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies
Date: Friday, November 26, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: FedExForum
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Grizzlies Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio
Odds
Spread: Hawks +1
Moneyline: ATL +100, MEM -118
Total O/U: 225.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
