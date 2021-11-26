Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    Can the Hawks win seven straight games?
    © Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    Can the Hawks win seven straight games?

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Memphis Grizzlies. This game features two of the best young point guards in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies

    Date: Friday, November 26, 2021

    Time: 8:00 PM EST

    Location: FedExForum

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Grizzlies Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks +1

    Moneyline: ATL +100, MEM -118

    Total O/U: 225.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

